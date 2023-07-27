Future Fillies Basketball Camp, Aug. 1-3The Harrison County High School Fillies will conduct a three-day camp, Aug. 1-3, to be held at the HCHS gymnasium. The camp will begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. Fillies head coach Bill Watson, along with his high school staff and players will conduct the camp. Registration on the first day of camp will begin at 8 a.m.
A the camp, fundamentals will be stressed, including dribbling, passing, shooting and team play. Daily competitions will be held, including hot spots, free throws and competitive games of 3-on-3 and 5-on-five.
Cost for the camp is $60 per camper, with family discounts available. Two campers from the same family will cost $110 and three campers from the same family will cost $140.
For more information, contact Coach Watson at 606-793-1897.
Three different fund-raisers are ongoing for the HCHS football Thorobreds. First, they are selling quarter bushels of peaches through July 25. Each order will cost $31, with the peaches hand-picked from Georgia, just prior to shipping.
The second fund-raiser is the selling of Spirit Cards, in conjunction with the HCHS wrestling teams. These cards provide significant discounts to local and area businesses and restaurants. These cards cost $20 apiece. See a current player, coach or parent of a player for more information about purchasing that Spirit Card and those Georgia peaches.
Lastly, several parents are heading up advertising sales for the yearly media guide that will feature this year’s players and coaches. See Tara Custard or Ginni Marshall for information about purchasing ads for the media guide.
Breds to host two pre-season grid scrimmages
The Harrison County Thorobreds will entertain teams over the course of two weekends for the pre-season scrimmages that teams are allowed by the KHSAA.
On Aug. 4, three teams will join the Breds for a four-team scrimmage. Joining the Breds will be teams from Paris, Pendleton County and Marion County.
The Breds final pre-season tune-up will take place on Aug. 11 when Washington County comes to the Hilltop.
Harrison County will play six of their 10 regular season games at the Harrison County Athletic Complex, on the Hilltop.
