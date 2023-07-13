Volleyball Tryouts

Coach Bill Faulkner has announced that freshman volleyball tryouts will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 24-24, at the Harrison County High School gymnasium. Tryouts on both days will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Only incoming freshmen will be permitted to tryout. All freshmen who are trying out must have a physical completed and turned in, prior to the tryouts.

