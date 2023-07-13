Volleyball Tryouts
Coach Bill Faulkner has announced that freshman volleyball tryouts will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 24-24, at the Harrison County High School gymnasium. Tryouts on both days will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Only incoming freshmen will be permitted to tryout. All freshmen who are trying out must have a physical completed and turned in, prior to the tryouts.
Fillies Soccer Tryouts
HCHC girls soccer tryouts will be held Monday July 17 for any girls going into 7th — 12th grade. Tryouts will be from 7-9pm at the Lebus Soccer Field. Ladies trying out must have a current physical to participate in tryouts. Any questions, contact coach Kevin Gaunce at 859-588-7053.
Upcoming previews
In the next two weeks of the Cynthiana Democrat, look for previews of the boys and girls soccer teams, the volleyball team and the cross country team.
