Football fund raisersThree different fund-raisers are ongoing for the HCHS football Thorobreds. First, they are selling quarter bushels of peaches through July 25. Each order will cost $31, with the peaches hand-picked from Georgia, just prior to shipping.
The second fund-raiser is the selling of Spirit Cards, in conjunction with the HCHS wrestling teams. These cards provide significant discounts to local and area businesses and restaurants. These cards cost $20 apiece. See a current player, coach or parent of a player for more information about purchasing that Spirit Card and those Georgia peaches.
Lastly, several parents are heading up advertising sales for the yearly media guide that will feature this year’s players and coaches.
See Tara Custard or Ginni Marshall for information about purchasing ads for the media guide.
Breds to host 2 pre-season grid scrimmages, 1st is tomorrow nightThe Harrison County Thorobreds football team will get started with the first of two allowed scrimmages, tomorrow night, Friday, Aug. 4.
The Breds will entertain three other teams at the Harrison County Athletic Competition with a controlled scrimmage.
Joining the Breds will be teams from Paris, Pendleton County and Marion County. The scrimmages are set to begin at 6 p.m.
The Breds final pre-season tune-up will take place next Friday night, Aug. 11, when Washington County comes to the Hilltop.
Harrison County will play six of their 10 regular season games at the Harrison County Athletic Complex, on the Hilltop.
They open the season on the road at the Trigg County Bowl where they will take on Calloway County on Aug. 19. Calloway County, like the Breds, are looking for improvement over their 2022 record. The Lakers were winless last year, going 0-10. The Breds are looking to better last year’s 2-8 mark.
Harrison County will play their first home game on Aug. 25, when Estill County comes to the Hilltop.
Fall sports begins regular season playWith school starting next week, the fall sports season will also begin.
The Breds soccer team opens up on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a match at Scott County, beginning at 8 p.m. The Breds play their first home match on Thursday, Aug. 10, when district rival Pendleton County comes to the Hilltop.
The Fillies will open their regular season with a home match against Mason County on Monday, Aug. 7. That match is set to begin at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Fillies travel to Montgomery County to take on the Lady Indians.
