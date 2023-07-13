Football practice for the 2023 edition of the Harrison County Thorobreds got underway on Monday, July 10.
Under the direction of long-time head coach Ray Graham, the Breds are looking to improve on last year’s 2-8 mark and a district record of 0-4, which kept them out of the playoffs.
The Breds lone wins came against Anderson County in the second game of the season, 49-22, and against Estill County in game five, 23-20.
Disregarding the season opening 36-0 loss to Lawrence County, the Thorobreds offense generally scored enough points to win games.
Led by QB Kaydon Custard and a bevy of talented running backs and receivers, the Breds have enough weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
Custard and his supporting cast return this season, but the question will be how well the Breds defense improves. Will the defensive side of the ball be stout enough to stop opposing offenses?
The game after piling up 49 points against Anderson County, the Harrison County offense was even more prolific, putting up 53 points. But Bourbon County knifed through the Breds defense for 70 points.
The next week, that trend continued with a 49-41 loss to West Jessamine. After the win over Estill County, the Breds lost to Boyd County, 42-21, fell at Scott High, 54-35, lost to Rowan County, 28-13, were blitzed by an athletic Holmes squad, 48-15 and ended the season with a 54-22 loss to Fleming County.
“We have a lot of weapons offensively,” Graham said on Monday, just hours before the first practice of the year. “We will have to find a way to stop our opponents.”
Graham said the days of knowing exactly who will be on the roster, have long since passed.
“If everyone comes out who says they want to play, we will have some really good skill position players,” the HCHS coach said. “Hopefully, everyone who can help us be successful, comes out.”
He said the seniors will determine the success of the 2023 squad.
“I think we will have strong leadership in the senior class and if that’s the case, we will be okay,” Graham said.
A big change for the coming season will be the district realignment that was mandated to begin this season, by the KHSAA.
The Breds will once again be classified in the 4A division, but will be in a different five-team district.
Last year, and in the several prior seasons, Harrison County was lumped in with Boyd County, Rowan County, Covington Holmes and Scott High.
This year, Holmes remains in the same district (4A, District 5) with the Breds, but are now joined by Covington Catholic, Grant County and Mason County.
Covington Catholic finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 record and were knocked off in the second round of the playoffs by state champs, Frederick Douglass, 33-6.
Holmes ended last season with a 6-5 slate and were beaten by Bourbon County in the first round of the playoffs, 28-14.
Mason County enjoyed a stellar 2022 season that ended in the 4A semi-finals. They finished the year with a school-best 13-1 record and were defeated by Bardstown, 38-28.
Like Harrison County, Grant County failed to make the playoffs. The Braves endured a difficult season and finished without a win, going 0-11.
The Breds have several fundraising events lined up. First, players and parents are involved in a peach sale. $31 will get you a quarter of a bushel of peaches, straight from Georgia. See a player, a member of the coaching staff, or a player’s parent for information about ordering. This fundraiser will last until July 25.
The football team is partnering with the HCHS wrestling team on another fundraiser. The popular Spirit Card will be on sale for $20. This fundraiser will begin on July 25. The Spirit Card is a discount card for a wide variety of restaurants and other business purchases, both in Cynthiana and Georgetown.
Finally, several parents are heading up advertising sales for the Thorobred Media Guide. Ginni Marshall and Tara Custard are the contact persons for the media guide. See them if you are interested in purchasing a personal or business ad.
The Breds will have a busy pre-season. They have a quick trip to Tennessee planned for this week.
They are scheduled to participate in a 7-on-7 competition, as well as a Big Man Competition at Walker Valley High School, just outside of Chattanooga, TN. On the trip down, the Breds will stop at the University of the Cumberlands for lunch.
After the one-day trip to Walker Valley High School, the Breds will head east and spend a day working out at Carson-Newman University.
“The offensive coordinator last year at EKU, is now the head coach at Carson-Newman,” Graham explained. “He was recruiting Kaydon at Eastern and is now recruiting him at Carson-Newman. He invited our team down to work out on their field.”
On July 20, the Breds will host Nicholas County, Paris and Pendleton County for a 7-on-7 and Big Man Competiton, at 6 p.m.
On July 22, the Breds will head to EKU to participate in their day-long 7-on-7 camp. Graham said around 50 teams will be represented at the EKU Camp.
The Breds will host a free three-day Breds For Fun Youth Camp, July 25-27, at the Fieldhouse. The camp is for students entering grades 3-6 for the coming school year. The camp will be from 9 a.m. until noon each day.
Besides hosting six of 10 regular season games this season, Harrison County will also play host to two pre-season scrimmages.
On Aug. 4, three teams will come to the Hilltop for a scrimmage, with all four teams getting equal time. Joining the Breds will be Paris, Pendleton County and Marion County.
On Aug. 11, Washington County will come to Cynthiana for a final tune-up before the regular season begins.
Times of the scrimmages will be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.