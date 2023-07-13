Football practice for the 2023 edition of the Harrison County Thorobreds got underway on Monday, July 10.

Under the direction of long-time head coach Ray Graham, the Breds are looking to improve on last year’s 2-8 mark and a district record of 0-4, which kept them out of the playoffs.

