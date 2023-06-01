The Harrison County Fillies defeated the Montgomery County Lady Indians 7-4 on Thursday night to claim their second consecutive 10th Region Championship.
The Fillies entered the game with a 30-7 record while Montgomery County entered with a 32-5 record.
The Fillies Bella Persinger and the Lady Indians Hallie Conley both breezed through the first three innings in a scoreless battle.
Harrison County threatened in the top of the 4th inning. Trista Ritchie, Owyn McCoy and Savannah White walked to load the bases with no outs. The Fillies then grounded to shortstop twice with the Lady Indians getting the force out at home. A strike out ended the inning.
Montgomery County got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th inning taking a 2-0 lead after 4 innings.
Harrison County responded in the top of the 5th inning. Julie Persinger led off with a bunt single. Shyanne Ross then doubled to deep left field scoring Persinger to cut the lead to 2-1. Emma Hamm then grounded out with Ross being thrown out at the plate in a close play. Ritchie got things going again on a bunt single.
McCoy followed with a line drive single to centerfield putting runners on first and second with two outs. White then lined a double to left field scoring Ritchie and McCoy to give the Fillies a 3-2 lead. Bella Persinger lined a single to right field scoring White and giving the Fillies a 4-2 lead.
Montgomery County tied things up in the bottom of the 5th inning. With one run in, two outs and runners on first and second base the Lady Indians lined a ball over the head of Hamm in right field. One run scored to tie the game at 4-4, but Hamm threw to Ritchie covering second who made the tag for the third out before the go ahead run could cross the plate and after 5 innings the score remained tied at 4-4.
Harrison County took the lead for good in the top of the 6th inning. Baylee Hudgins walked to lead off the inning. Ross then singled on a line drive to right field moving Hudgins to third base. Hamm was then hit by a pitch loading the bases with no outs. Ritchie worked a walk scoring Hudgins giving the Fillies a 5-4 lead. With two outs, Bella Persinger lined a single to centerfield scoring Ross and Hamm giving the Fillies a 7-4 lead.
Persinger worked out of a jam in the bottom of the 6th inning. With two on and nobody out Hudgins caught a pop up on a bunt to record the first out. The Lady Indians singled to left fielder Marissa Taylor who was able to hold the lead runner at third loading the bases with one out. Persinger got the next batter on a shallow fly ball to Allison Dye who held the runner at third. Persinger then got a fly out to Hamm in right field to end the threat with the Fillies leading 7-4 after 6 innings.
After the Fillies were retired in the top of the 7th inning, Montgomery County once again threatened in the bottom of the 7th inning. With a runner on first and one out a single to centerfield went to the fence. Hamm picked it up at the fence and threw to McCoy at third base for the second out. Persinger got the final out on a strike out to end the game and the celebration was on.
For the game the Fillies outhit the Lady Indians 11-8. The Fillies were led at the plate by Ross and Bella Persinger with two hits each while Hamm, Ritchie, McCoy, White, Dye, Taylor and Julie Persinger added one hit each.
Persinger picked up the complete game victory for the Fillies in the circle going 7 innings allowing 8 hits, 2 earned runs while striking out 5.
With the victory the Fillies improve to 31-7 on the year. The Fillies will next face Central Hardin in the opening round of the State Tournament at UK’s John Cropp Stadium on Friday, June 2nd at 9:00 pm.
Coach Persinger said “This was one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part off. The fact that it was the regional title game just added to it. The game going back and forth like it did. For us to stay in the moment and come up with some big hits was huge for us. This was definitely a team effort.”
Congratulations to Shyanne Ross, Emma Hamm, Savannah White and Bella Persinger for being named to the 2023 10th Region All Tournament Team.
