According to Harrison County Middle School track coach Alicia Glenn, the last event of the Bluegrass Conference Track Meet determined the team championship, at the conference meet, held on May 4, at Bourbon County.
“I knew where we were in the overall standings and I knew we had the lead over Georgetown Middle and Woodford County,” said the long-time middle school. “I told the girls that we just had to make sure we didn’t let those two schools beat us in the 4x400 meter relay event.”
Coach Glenn has coached the HCMS Fillies for over 30 years and also led the Fillies to the 2011 Bluegrass Conference championship.
The relay team of Savannah Kennedy, Arwen French, Taylor Florence and Breckyn Bramel did just that, finishing fourth overall, just ahead of Georgetown Middle and Woodford Middle.
Leading up to that relay, Harrison County’s depth in several events led to enough team points for the Fillies to take the top spot, overall.
The middle school Fillies were solid in nearly every event and ended the meet with 128 team points, enough to outlast second-place Woodford County Middle (120) and third place Georgetown Middle (118.5). Scott County Middle was also in the hunt, piling up 114 team points. There are a total of nine different middle schools represented in the Bluegrass Conference.
Kennedy and French finished 1-2 in both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles, to secure 36 total team points to lead the way for the Fillies.
French was a winner in the triple jump and teammate Taylor Florence took second place in that event as well.
Sophia Simpson tallied some important team points for Harrison County in the distance running events. She was second in the grueling 3200 meter run and fourth in the 1600 meter run.
Aleigha Newby took first place in the shot-put event and teammate Kaylee Banks also earned points with an 8th place finish.
Audree Whitaker was second in the discus and Banks was 8th, also earning important team points. Banks also took third place, good enough for six points, in the turbo-javelin event.
Florence, Kennedy, Tayana Williams and Brinkly Wiggins combined to take second place, overall in the 4x100 relay.
Glenn said the Fillies have one more track meet, this weekend at Scott County Middle, before heading to Louisville for the State Middle School Track Meet, to be held on Saturday, May 27, at Louisville Eastern High School’s track facility.
“These girls work every day trying to get better,” Glenn said. “They are still very young, but they are also very mature for their age. I am proud of what they have accomplished this year.”
The Colts track team, took fourth place, overall, in the Bluegrass Conference Track Meet. They scored 82 team points, far behind the top three middle school teams.
Georgetown Middle (143)squeaked past both Woodford County Middle (140) and Bourbon County Middle (138).
The Colts had a pair of top finishes at the meet. Both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams took first place.
Dlaontae Hill, Kendrick McElfresh, Karsyn Sumpter and Hunter Jones were on the 4x100 relay team and Hill, Sumpter,, Jones and Landon Custard were on the winning 4x 200 relay team.
Custard was second in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.
“Injuries to some of our boys really hurt our chances to move up in the standings,” said Colts coach Robert Walker. “I really feel like we could have at least finished third, if not better than that, if we had been completely healthy.”
