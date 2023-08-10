Korona likes this year's Breds soccer team

A new head coach will be roaming the sidelines for the Harrison County Thorobreds soccer team this fall.
Former Thorobred football player Joseph Korona replaced Richard Crowdy as head coach last spring. A 2012 graduate of Harrison County High School, Korona started at quarterback for the grid Breds for two years.
After high school, Korona attended Centre College, where he graduated in 2016. Korona lived in Cincinnati for a brief time after college. Korona moved back to Cynthiana, and now works full-time at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, in Georgetown.
“I’ve played soccer nearly my entire life, though,” Korona said. “I’ve been an assistant coach for several years, as well, so I’m confident with what we are doing as a coaching staff.”
Korona’s assistant coaches include Jason Biddle, who has coached for the last couple of years on the Breds soccer staff, and first-year assistant coach D.J. Wiglesworth. He is an HCHS soccer alum and graduated from there in 2011.
Even though the Breds must replace several key starters from last year’s team, Korona likes what he sees from the 2023 edition of the Breds, at least as they have gone through their pre-season paces.
Keeper Jacob Craycraft, along with multi-year starters Cameron White, Pete Korona, Dylan Duckworth and J.D. Kendall all graduated and must be replaced this season.
Boston Reynolds will be given the first shot to replace Craycraft between the posts.
“Boston reads the ball well, especially the spin on the ball,” Korona said about Reynolds. “He has played baseball for a long time and I think the skills he developed there has really helped him in the goal.”
Korona mentioned seniors Chase Asbury, Grant Ferguson, Will Shirley, Jack Judy, Jacob Craycraft, Logan Hein and Griffen Manors as those who have set the tone for the entire team during practice.
“These guys all seem to be self-starters and the seniors appear to be really good leaders,” the HCHS coach said. “It doesn’t look like we have to worry about motivating them to play hard, it seems like the players take care of that internally. It looks like I got a really good draw for my first year as head coach.”
Korona says that he feels like this season will be one where the Thorobreds will be equally adept offensively and defensively.
“I want a little bit of both,” Korona said when asked about whether the Breds will be primarily focused on scoring, or preventing the other team from scoring. “We want to possess the ball as much as possible. If can control possession of the ball, we can control the outcome of most games.”
Korona believes the Breds will be the team to beat in the 38th District this year, but knows that Pendleton County and Mason County are fully capable of unseating his team.
“Pendleton County is a blue collar team that is always well-coached,” he said. “They and Mason County will be difficult teams for us to beat, but if we play well, we should be okay.”
Within the 10th Region, Korona thinks the same cast of charactors will be in the mix for a regional championship.
“It’ll be Campbell County, Montgomery, County, GRC Bishop Brossart just like it always is,” Korona said. “I think we’ll break into that mix before the end of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.