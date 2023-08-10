Korona likes this year's Breds soccer team

The Breds soccer team has been focused on fundamentals such as passing in tight quarters, as the pre-season winds down and the regular season begins.

A new head coach will be roaming the sidelines for the Harrison County Thorobreds soccer team this fall.

Former Thorobred football player Joseph Korona replaced Richard Crowdy as head coach last spring. A 2012 graduate of Harrison County High School, Korona started at quarterback for the grid Breds for two years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.