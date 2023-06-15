Kellione to play at Tennessee Tech

Madison Kellione will have two years remaining as she works on her graduate degree at Tennessee Tech.

 Lee Kendall

News Writer

Madison Kellione has decided to continue her basketball career as a graduate student at Tennessee Tech University, after a stellar and award-winning stint at Transylvania University. She will have two years of eligibility remaining at the Cookeville college.

