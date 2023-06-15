Kellione to play at Tennessee Tech

Madison Kellione has decided to continue her basketball career as a graduate student at Tennessee Tech University, after a stellar and award-winning stint at Transylvania University. She will have two years of eligibility remaining at the Cookeville college.
The Harrison County High School graduate enjoyed tremendous success at Transylvania.
She was recently named Transylvania’s Female Athlete of the Year for the second straight season, and repeated as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Female Athlete of the Year, as the award was announced last Thursday.
Kellione also earned a prestigious academic honor as she was awarded the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, which recognizes the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average who reaches the championship for each of the NCAA’s 90 men’s and women’s sports across Division I, II and III.
In her three seasons at Transylvania, Kellione scored 1,233 points (15.2 per game), pulled down 278 rebounds (3.4 per game), dished out 300 assists (3.7 per game), while shooting .455 from the floor, .383 from 3-point range with 146 3-pointers, and .815 from the free throw line with 303 made charity tosses. She also had 124 steals.
In a Tennessee Tech press release, Kellione said, “I chose Tennessee Tech because it really felt like home the second I got to campus. The coaching staff and team are super awesome. You can tell they are a group that loves to have fun but also loves to work hard. Coming off the national championship win, I was really looking for a place where I could compete for championships at the next level and I know I found that in TTU.”
This past season, TTU coach Kim Rosamund directed the Golden Eagles to their first OVC title and first NCAA appearance since 2000. They earned their first NCAA Tournament win, since 1990.
Coach Rosamund is excited to have Kellione join the TTU squad.
“Maddie not only knows how to win, but she knows what it takes to win championships at the highest level,” Rosamond stated. “To go undefeated, help her team win a National Championship, and be named MVP of the championship speaks volumes about who she is a player and person. We are so excited she has chosen to finish her last two seasons at Tennessee Tech.”
