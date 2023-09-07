The Harrison County golf teams went to Maysville last week and came home with a pair of victories over Maysville St. Patrick.

On Thursday, at the Maysville Country Club, both the Breds and Fillies came away with wins. The Breds were led by David Korona who shot a two-over par 38. John Combs and Jesse Crump both fired 40 and Cason Wright finished with 47.

