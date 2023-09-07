The Harrison County golf teams went to Maysville last week and came home with a pair of victories over Maysville St. Patrick.
On Thursday, at the Maysville Country Club, both the Breds and Fillies came away with wins. The Breds were led by David Korona who shot a two-over par 38. John Combs and Jesse Crump both fired 40 and Cason Wright finished with 47.
On the girls side of the ledger, both Hadlie Crump and CeCe Boland had 47, Madeline Williams carded a 49 and Sarah Combs finished with 54.
With just a few matches left in the regular seasonseason, the Breds and Fillies are prepping for the post-season.
The boys regional tournament will be played at A.J. Jolly Golf Course in northern Kentucky on Sept. 18 and the girls regional tournament will be played the next day, Sept. 19, at Houston Oaks Golf Club, in Paris.
Qualifiers from those tournaments will advance tot he first round of the state tournament, which will be played at The Willows, in Kenton County.
