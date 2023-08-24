SPORTS NEWS FROM THE HILLTOP
High school soccer
The HCHS boys and girls soccer teams were eliminated from the Class 2A State Tournament on Monday night. Both the Filles and Breds were knocked off by visiting Boyle County in the first-round of the tournament and will not advance.
The Fillies dropped a 10-0 decision to the Lady Rebels. Boyle County jumped out to a 6-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The Fillies couldn’t mount much of an offensive attack as they are still seeking their first win of the young season.
In the nightcap, the Thorobreds were also shutout, losing to the Rebels, 3-0. The Breds record fell to 1-4-1, with the loss.
Last week, the Breds made the long drive to Madison County twice. They were shellacked by a very good Model Laboratory squad, 8-0, on Aug. 17, then managed a tie with Madison Southern, in Berea, 1-1.
The Breds host GRC on Aug. 28, then go on the road to take on Great Crossing, on Aug. 31. Harrison County then returns home for a Sept. 2 match against Montgomery County. On Sept. 5, the Breds travel to Grant County.
The Fillies went on the road to take on East Jessamine on Wednesday night, Aug. 23, then will host Bluegrass United on Saturday morning, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. On Aug. 28, the Fillies host Anderson County, then go on the road again to take on Bryan Station, on Aug.30.
HCHS volleyball
The Harrison County volleyball team lost their first match of the season on Aug. 17, when they went on the road to Lexington. Henry Clay outlasted the Fillies 3-2, in the best-of-five series.
Harrison County lost the first set of the match 25-16, but bounced back in a big way, taking the next two sets, 25-22 and 28-26. They couldn’t put the Lady Devils away however, losing the fourth set 25-20 and the deciding fifth set, 15-12.
The Fillies hosted Paris on Tuesday night, Aug. 22 then played Mercer County in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament on Wednesday night, also on the Hilltop. On Thursday night, the Fillies will travel to Winchester to take on GRC, then will host Nicholas County on Aug. 28. On Aug. 30, Harrison County travels to Robertson County then on Aug. 31 Trinity Christian will come to the Hilltop.
