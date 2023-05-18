Harrison County senior Dason Herrington won his third straight 10th Region singles tennis championship on Wednesday, May 17, at George Rogers Clark High School, in Winchester. He made it through the entire tournament without losing a single game, winning each match in two sets by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
“His goal was to finish his career without losing a match to a 10th Region opponent, which is an amazing feat,” said HCHS tennis coach Ron Markley.
Herrington finished his high school career without losing a match against 10th Region foes.
Going into this year’s regional tournament as the #1 seed in boys singles, Herrington had no trouble defending his previous championships.
He received a bye in the first round of the tournament, then dispatched GRC’s Hayden Cockrell in the round of 16, 6-0,6-0.
In the quarterfinal round, Herrington had an equally easy match against Campbell County’s Easton Perkins, winning again by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
On Wednesday, Herrington made his way to the championship match by shutting down Montgomery County’s Jaxon Whaley in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
Finally, in the singles finals, Herrington swept past Bourbon County’s Case Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Herrington will advance to the KHSAA State Tennis Championships, to be held at the University of Kentucky, in Lexington, May 30 through June 1.
