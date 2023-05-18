Two-time defending regional tennis champion Dason Herrington is still alive in regional play, held at George Rogers Clark High School, beginning on Saturday, May 13 and scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, May 17.
The other Harrison County entrants bowed out of the regional tournament, by early afternoon on Tuesday.
Herrington is the #1 singles seed, as determined by the regional coaches. He received a first-round bye, then knocked off Hayden Cockrell, of GRC, in the round of 16, 6-0, 6-0, on Monday.
On Tuesday, Herrington again had an easy time, breezing past Easton Perkins, of Pendleton County, 6-0, 6-0.
Harrison County’s other singles entrant, Dakota Brown won his first two matches in the regional tournament, before being eliminated in the quarterfinal round by Campbell County’s Noah Collins, 6-0, 6-2.
Brown won his first match in the regional tournament easily over Samuel Morris of Paris, 6-1, 6-1. He then swept past Bracken County’s Caine Cummins, 6-0, 6-0.
In boys doubles play, Harrison County was unable to notch a win. The #1 doubles team for the Breds, Micah Marsh and John Clay, lost to Bracken County’s doubles team, in a close match, 6-4, 6-4. The Breds #2 doubles team of Chase Linkous and Will Taylor were forced to forfeit.
“I was a little disappointed for them,” said HCHS tennis coach Ron Markley. “There was a conflict with their starting time on Saturday and the HCHS prom. We tried to get the opposing coach to agree to a time change for their match, but he wouldn’t go along with that.”
On the girls side of the tennis ledger,, singles player Anna Burgan had the best showing, going 2-1 in her three regional tournament matches.
After receiving a first-round bye, Burgan blew past Trina Cameron of Paris, 6-0, 6-0. She then lost in the quarterfinals to third-seeded Rylee Ritter of Campbell County, 6-0, 6-1.
Sara Combs, the Fillies #2 singles entrant, lost in the first round to Campbell County’s Sydnee Ely, 6-0, 6-1.
In girls doubles, Hannah and Katherine Judy won their first match and lost the second.
In that first match, the Harrison County sisters knocked off Bella Inskeep and Makenzie Markley, both of Maysville, 6-2, 6-4. In their second match, the Judys lost to GRC’s Madelyn Settles and Cassi Lowe, 6-0, 6-0.
In the other doubles match-up for Harrison County, Sally Dale and Kate Gasser had a short stay in the regional with a first-round loss to Chloe Jarrell and Serenity Owens of Bracken County, 6-4, 6-0.
