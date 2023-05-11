The regular season for Spring sports is quickly coming to an end, which means post-season play is right around the corner.
Here’s where Harrison County’s teams will begin post-season play.
The boys and girls tennis regionals begin this Saturday, March 13, at George Rogers Clark High School. Each school participating may enter two singles players and two doubles teams.
Senior Dason Herrington, who signed a letter-of-intent to play tennis at Thomas More College, is seeking his third straight singles title. He will be the top-seed in the regional tournament this year.
He is undefeated in his career against regional opponents, while in high school. His freshman year, the post-season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Other Harrison County entrants in the boy’s regional tennis tournament include Dakota Brown in boys singles, along with Herrington. The doubles teams of Micah Marsh and John Clay, along with Chase Linkous and Will Taylor.
On the girls side of the draw, the two singles players include Anna Brgan and Sarah Combs. The two doubles teams will include sisters Katherine and Hannah Judy along with Kate Gasser and Sallie Dale.
The boys and girls track teams will have their regional track meet at Scott High , with Covington Holmes acting as the host school. The regional meet will be held on Tuesday, May 23.
In baseball, Harrison County will host both the 38th District Tournament, as well as the 10th Region Tournament.
The district tournament will begin on Monday, May 15, with Nicholas County taking on Pendleton County, beginning at 6 p.m.
Harrison County will play the winner in the district championship game, on Tuesday, May 16, also at 6 p.m.
This year, Robertson County is not fielding a team, so the 38th District has only three teams.
In fast-pitch softball, the Fillies open 38th District Tournament play at Pendleton County, on Monday, May 15.
It hasn’t been determined yet who the Fillies will play in the first round. They will play either Nicholas County or Robertson County.
Their first-round opponent will be determined after the Fillies played Pendleton County on Wednesday night, May 10.
That contest was played after this week’s Cynthiana Democrat deadline.
The girls regional tournament will be played at Bourbon County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.