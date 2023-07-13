Fillies Soccer Schedule 2023
July
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
July
Sat 29 Carroll County Frankfort (CVP) 3 pm
Sat 5 Danville Frankfort (CVP) 11 am
August
Mon 7 Mason Home 6 & 7:30
Wed 9 Montgomery Away 6 & 7:30
Mon 14 Bourbon Home 6 & 7:30
Wed 16 Pendleton Away 6 & 7:30
Mon 21 Boyle (2A, Section 5) Home 6 & 7:30
Tue 22 (If win on 8/21) opponent TBD Home 6 pm
Wed 23 East Jessamine Away 7 pm
Sat 26 Bluegrass United Home 10 am & 11:30 am
Mon 28 Anderson Home 6 & 7:30
Wed 30 Bryan Station Away 6 & 7:30
September
Mon 4 Off Labor Day
Tues 5 Bath Co Home 6 & 7:30
Wed 6 Tates Creek Home 6 & 7:30
Sat 9 Fleming Home 10 & 11:30
Mon 11 Grant Co Home 6 & 7:30
Wed 13 Boone Away 6 & 7:30
Mon 18 Calvary Home 6 pm
Wed 20 Franklin Co. Away 6 & 7:30
Mon 25 Frankfort Home 6:30
Wed 27 Western Hills Away 6 & 7:30
Varsity Only
Varsity Plays First
All home games will be played at the HC Athletic complex.
District Tournament Week — 10/2 — 10/7 @ TBD
Region Tournament Week — 10/09 — 10/14 @ winner of 39
Semi State Tournament Week — 10/16 — 10/21 Location TBD
State Tournament Week — 10/25 — 10/26 Location TBD
State Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.