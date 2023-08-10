Harrison County football head coach Ray Graham was pleased with how his squad performed in its first go against outside competition, last Friday, on the Hilltop.
Three other teams came to the Harrison Athletic Complex on Aug. 4, for a controlled scrimmage. Each team had the ball on offense for 10 minutes, against each of the other three teams, then went on defense for another 10 minute period.
“I was pleased with how well we ran to the ball, defensively,” Graham said. “We are a little undersized, but I think as the season goes on, we’re going to have a pretty strong defense.”
In Harrison County’s first scrimmage, the Breds had their way with Pendleton County, scoring almost at will against the Wildcats. Defensively, Harrison County stifled Pendleton County’s winged-T attack.
In the next two scrimmages, the Breds went against more established teams in Marion County and Clay County.
“Both of those schools have in-school weight-lifting classes, and it shows,” the HCHS coach said. “They are big and strong, but our kids didn’t back down and we made some good progress against them.”
Graham said that exact scoring wasn’t kept in the controlled scrimmages, but he was also pleased with how the Breds moved the ball, in spite of playing without some key linemen.
“We made some mistakes in protection and dropped a few balls, but all in all, I was happy with how our young men responded.”
Graham said that two key linemen, who he did not name, came down with injuries in the days prior to Friday’s scrimmage.
“We had to patch things together a little bit, but our kids played hard and did the best they could,” he said. “We went up against two really physical teams, so I’m not disappointed with how we played at all.”
Graham said he and his staff have some work to do over the next two weeks to prepare for the regular season opener against Calloway County, at the Trigg County Bowl, on Saturday, Aug. 19.
“We’ve got to work on pass protection, especially from our running backs,” he said. “Then we have to also get people in the right positions, defensively. We should be pretty solid in the secondary. We have some skilled people back there. Again, I think as the season goes on, we’ll have a pretty stout defense.”
Harrison County wraps up its pre-season with a scrimmage on Friday night, Aug. 11, against Washington County, beginning at 7:30, on the Hilltop.
Last year, the Commanders finished with a 3-8 record, with wins over Thomas Nelson, Marion County and Eminence. They lost in the first-round of the Class 2A playoffs to Metcalfe County, 58-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.