Golfers continue to improve

Harrison County’s high school golf team continues to play well in tournaments in the early season.
On Monday, at Arlington Country Club in Richmond, the Breds finished 10th in the team standings with 24 teams participating.
David Korona led the way for the Breds carding a 76, good enough for a tie for 14th in the individual standings.
John Combs finished with an 80, Jack Judy carded an 85, Jesse Crump came in with an 87 and Charlie Furnish had a 103. The top four scores from the five finishers counted toward the team standings.
Last Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Breds competed in the Highlands Invitational, held at the AJ Jolly Golf Course, in northern Kentucky.
The Breds played very well, finishing with a team total of 315, good enough for a 5th place finish with 21 teams participating.
Three Harrison County golfers broke 80, with Korona leading the way with a one-over-par 73. Combs shot 78 and Judy came in with a career-low 79. Crump rounded out the scoring with an 85.
Scott County won the event with a team total of 299. Host Highlands was tied for second with St. Henry. Both shot 307. Fleming County was fourth with a 311 and South Warren finished in a tie with the Breds for 5th place with 315.
“If we can continue to shave a few strokes off each of our scores, we’ll be right there when the post-season rolls around,” said coach Hank Whalen.
