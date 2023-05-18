Harrison County 10 Nicholas County 0 (5 innings)
The Harrison County Fillies defeated the Nicholas County Lady Jackets 10-0 on Wednesday night in Falmouth to claim the 2023 38th District Softball Championship.
The Fillies got their offense started in the first inning. Emma Hamm tripled and scored on a an infield error to go up 1-0. Allison Dye added an RBI single to give the Fillies a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Harrison County added two runs in the second inning. Baylee Hudgins doubled. Julie Persinger ran for Baylee and scored on a Trista Ritchie single. Owyn McCoy added a sacrifice fly to give the Fillies a 4-0 lead after two innings.
The Fillies added one run in the third inning as Dye led off with a single and came around to score on a Hudgins ground out giving the Fillies a 5-0 lead thru three innings.
Harrison County put up five runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught by the Fillies was led by Savannah White, Bella Persinger, and Marissa Taylor, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning giving the Fillies a 10-0 lead after five innings.
Persinger got the win for Harrison County in the circle. Persinger pitched the complete game five inning shutout allowing only one hit and zero runs while striking out six.
The Fillies racked up 12 hits on the day. Allison Dye, Owyn McCoy, and Bella Persinger each had multiple hits for Harrison County with Dye leading the Fillies with three hits in three at bats. In addition to Hamm, Ritchie and Hudgins, White and Madison Delong had hits for the Fillies. Harrison County didn't commit an error in the field. Shyanne Ross had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.
With the win, Harrison County improves to 28-7 on the year. Harrison County and Nicholas County both advance to the 10th Region Tournament next week at Bourbon County. Follow the HCHS Fillies Softball page for 10th Region Tournament pairings and game times.
