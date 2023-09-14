The Harrison County Fillies soccer team is on the improve and recent scores prove that point.
The Harrison County Fillies soccer team is on the improve and recent scores prove that point.
After starting the 2023 season with an 0-7 record, and being outscored 34-1, the Fillies have won three of their last five contests.
Even though they lost to Anderson County, 2-0, back on August 28, coach Kevin Gaunce points to that game as a turning point for his squad.
“That was the first game we have had our entire roster and it was also the first game where I could see noticeable improvement,” he said. “I saw flimpses over the two prior games, but in that one I could see we are heading in the right direction.”
Gaunce is never satisfied with what he sees, however.
“We are not close to where I want us to be, but our players are working hard, playing hard and have a good attitude at games and practices,” Gaunce said.
The Fillies notched their first win of the year over Bryan Station on Aug. 30, against Bryan Station, in Lexington, by a score of 2-0.
Greenlee Manors earned the shutout win in the net for the Fillies and Addison Perraut scored both goals on assists from Allison Dye.
According to Gaunce, the Fillies last line of defense was the key to the win over the Defenders.
“My defending three in Makenna Dennie, Keylee Custard and Baylee Hudgins were outstanding for all 80 minutes,” the Harrison County coach said.
On Sept. 10, the Fillies exploded for a 10-0 win over Bath County, on the Hilltop, then lost a 5-0 decision to Tates Creek on the road, on Sept. 9.
The Fillies earned their third win of season on Sept. 9 when they edged visiting Fleming County, 2-1. In their most recent contest, Harrison County fell to visiting Grant County, on Monday night, 3-0.
“The thing I love about this group is they play the game and not the score,” Gaunce said. “Effort and attitude in both games and practices has been there all season and that is a testament to the great kids I get to work with every day.”
Harrison County’s two seniors were recognized and honored for their years of playing for the Fillies.
Makenna Dennie and Sophia Bowlin are the only two seniors on this year’s Fillies soccer team.
“Those two have been outstanding leaders for us, from day one this season,” Gaunce said. “I know they want to finish their senior season on a high note.”
