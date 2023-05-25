The Harrison County Fillies advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 10th Region Tournament with a 17-4 victory over the Mason County Lady Royals Monday night at Bourbon County.
The Fillies played Campbell County in the first semi-final game of the regional tournament, on Wednesday night. The Lady Camels edged George Rogers Clark in the first-round, 4-3.
Harrison County 17 Mason County 4
(6 innings)
Mason County jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Harrison County took the lead for good on a 2-run double in the bottom of the first inning by Savannah White.
After a scoreless 2nd inning, the Fillies took a 4-1 lead in the 3rd inning. Trista Ritchie and Bella Persinger each had run scoring singles.
Mason County cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the 4th inning. The Fillies answered in the bottom of the 4th as Shyanne Ross and Emma Hamm hit back to back home runs giving the Fillies a 6-2 lead after four innings.
Mason County cut the lead to 6-4 with two runs in the top of the 5th inning. The Fillies responded with two runs in the bottom of the 5th. With two outs Hamm drove a single up the middle scoring two runs giving the Fillies an 8-4 lead after 5 innings.
The Fillies ended the game with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Persinger, Allison Dye, Ross, Hamm, and Owyn McCoy each had RBIs in the big inning with McCoy putting an exclamation mark with a walk off grand slam home run.
Harrison County racked up 16 hits on the day. Hamm, White, Ross, Persinger, Ritchie, and McCoy all had multiple hits for the Fillies with Ross, White, and Hamm each having three hits to lead Harrison County at the plate. Dye also had a hit for the Fillies.
Persinger got the win for the Fillies in the circle. The righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven.
With the win, Harrison County improves to 29-7 on the year.
