Fillies looking for 9th straight district title

Harrison County High School’s Fillies soccer team officially got the 2023 season underway on Monday night with the beginning of tryouts.
“Last year, we were young, but with some experience,” said Fillies head coach Kevin Gaunce. “This year, we will be young, but inexperienced.”
Lost from last year’s 6-13 squad are its two leading scorers, along with 10th Region Keeper of the Year, Lily Winkle.
“Caroline (VanHook) and Jenna (Gaunce) probably accounted for about 70% of our scoring last season and they are both graduated, so we have those big shoes to fill,” Gaunce said.
Gaunce says he really doesn’t know where the offensive punch will come from for the coming season, but he is counting on someone emerging.
“You know, we started last year with something like a 1-8 record, then started building a little momentum heading to the district tournament,” he said. “I hope the same thing happens this year.”
Gaunce said his focus this year will be on developing the skills necessary to compete with 38th District and 10th Region teams.
“Based on what I’ve seen so far, we are going to focus much of our efforts on being solid defensively and also being capable of taking advantage of scoring opportunities when they arise,” he said.
The loss of Winkle in the net will be one that the Fillies will feel for a time.
“Lily gave us a sense of security because we knew she was back there ready to take care of the net,” Gaunce said. “This year, we have a couple of ladies who want the opportunity to replace her.”
Those potential replacements include sophomore Layla Davis and freshman Greenlee Manors.
“I think both are capable of growing into becoming pretty good keepers,” Gaunce said. “They just need experience.”
The 2023 Fillies will be led by a pair of seniors, Sophia Bowlin and Makenna Dennie.
“Both of them have experience at the varsity level and we will rely on that experience and their leadership to get us through some rough patches.”
Gaunce said the schedule for the Fillies will be similar to what the team has had in the past.
“We’ll play all three schools in Frankfort, two or three Lexington schools, three or four teams out of Northern Kentucky and of course our district and regional opponents,” he said.
Gaunce isn’t conceding anything to his district foes, in spite of Pendleton County returning nearly its entire roster.
“In my mind, we are still the best team in the district, until we are proven not to be,” said Gaunce, who has led the Fillies to eight straight district titles.
As far as the region is concerned, Gaunce believes the same cast of characters will be at the top of the 10th Region food chain.
“Campbell County just reloads every year, and you would expect that out of one of the biggest schools in the region,” he said. “GRC is always going to be good, but Bishop Brossart is not to be overlooked. They have won the last two regional titles so they have to be in the discussion.”
