Fillies looking for 9th straight district title

Coach Kevin Gaunce looks over his 2023 squad as they sign-in for tryouts on Monday.

 Lee Kendall

Harrison County High School’s Fillies soccer team officially got the 2023 season underway on Monday night with the beginning of tryouts.

“Last year, we were young, but with some experience,” said Fillies head coach Kevin Gaunce. “This year, we will be young, but inexperienced.”

