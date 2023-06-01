Harrison County 11 Campbell County 5
The Harrison County Fillies advanced to the 10th Region Championship Game with an 11-5 victory over the Campbell County Lady Camels 11-5 on Tuesday night at Bourbon County.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, the Fillies took the lead for good with a big five run first inning. Shyanne Ross and Emma Hamm led off with singles putting runners on second and third. Trista Ritchie then singled scoring Ross and tying the game at 1-1. With one out, Savannah White blasted a three run home run giving the Fillies a 4-1 lead. Bella Persinger followed White with a solo blast deep over the scoreboard in right field to give the Fillies a 5-1 lead after one inning.
The Fillies added three runs in the second inning. Ross singled to lead off. Hamm then doubled down the left field line scoring Ross making it 6-1. After Ritchie walked, White doubled on a line drive to right field giving the Fillies an 8-1 lead after two innings.
Campbell County cut the lead to 8-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Hamm led off the bottom of the fourth by reaching on a two base error. Hamm moved to third on a ground out and scored on a ground out by Owyn McCoy giving the Fillies a 9-2 lead. White walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Persinger then singled giving the Fillies a 10-2 lead after four innings.
The Fillies added one run in the fifth inning. Marissa Taylor led off with a walk. MK Hicks came on to run for Taylor. After a couple of walks and with two outs Hicks scored on a wild pitch giving the Fillies an 11-2 lead after five innings. Campbell County did add three runs in the top of the seventh to cut the final score to 11-5.
For the game the Fillies had five players with multiple hits. Ross, Hamm, Persinger and Taylor had 2 hits each while White had 3 hits to lead the Fillies. Ritchie added 1 hit as the Fillies had 12 hits in the game.
Bella Persinger pitched the complete game in the circle for the Fillies. The right hander went 7 innings allowing 9 hits and 4 earned runs while striking out 2.
With the win, the Fillies move to 30-7 on the year as they advance to their third consecutive 10th Region Championship Game.
