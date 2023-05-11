Several former Fillies softball players were on hand for Alumni Night, held just prior to Harrison County’s 11-0 win over Conner High School, on Friday night, May 5. Pictured, from the left, in the front, Courtney Sumpter, Christine Garnett, McKayla Cloyd, Miracle Switzer and Megan Ritchie. In the back, from the left, Taylor Nichols, Hannah Delong, Haleigh Jones, Brandi Williams, Ashley Carter, Rachel Newby and Laura Ashbrook.