The Harrison County Fillies ran their season record to a glittering 24-7 with four more wins last week, all of them against northern Kentucky teams.
The Fillies will open post-season play in the 38th District Tournament, on Monday, May 15, at Pendleton County. The Fillies will play either Robertson County or Nicholas County on that Monday. The 38th District Championship Game will be Tuesday, May 16, also at Pendleton County.
Harrison County 16 Bishop Brossart 1
The Harrison County Fillies defeated Bishop Brossart 16-1 on Thursday in Alexandria.
Harrison County scored eight runs in the fourth inning. The Fillies’s big bats in the inning were led by singles by Trista Ritchie, Owyn McCoy, and Allison Dye, a triple by Marissa Taylor, a sac fly by Shyanne Ross, and a double by Bella Persinger.
Persinger earned the victory in the circle for the Fillies. Bella allowed one run on four hits over five innings, striking out four.
Harrison County had 19 hits in the game. Savannah White, Ritchie, Emma Hamm, Persinger, Dye, and Baylee Hudgins each managed multiple hits for Harrison County Fillies. Ritchie and White each had three hits to lead the Fillies. Ross, McCoy, Taylor, Madison Delong and Hayden Lunsford each had one hit. Harrison County didn’t commit an error in the field. Ross had the most chances in the field with seven.
With the win Harrison County improves to 22-6 on the year.
The JV Fillies defeated Brossart JV 7-2. Lexie Highlander went 4 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 5. Allison Dye and Hannah Lamb led the Fillies with 2 hits each. Addison Roe, Haley Lamb, Lexie Highlander and Madison Delong also had hits for the JV Fillies.
Harrison County 11 Conner 0
Bella Persinger threw a shutout as Harrison County defeated the Conner Lady Cougars 11-0 on Friday on the Hilltop. Persinger surrendered zero runs on two hits while striking out six.
Harrison County got things moving in the first inning. Emma Hamm grounded out, scoring one run.
The Fillies put up five runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower by Harrison County Fillies was led by Baylee Hudgins, Shyanne Ross, Hamm, Trista Ritchie, and Owyn McCoy, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Harrison County hit one home run on the day as Marissa Taylor had a three run home run.
Taylor and Hudgins each managed two hits to lead the Fillies. Ross, Ritchie, McCoy and Persinger also had hits for the Fillies. Harrison County didn’t commit an error in the field. Hudgins had the most chances in the field with five.
The win improves the Fillies to 23-6 on the year. The JV Fillies defeated Conner 8-0 as Marissa Taylor got the complete game victory. Kira Persinger and Addison Roe led the JV Fillies with 2 hits each. Allison Dye, Madison Delong, Lauren Hicks, Hayden Lunsford and Haley Lamb each had one hit with Lunsford getting an inside the park home run.
Highlands 6 Harrison County 0
The Harrison County Fillies fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 6-0 loss to Highlands on Saturday at Highlands.
Bella Persinger toed the rubber for Harrison County. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and six runs while striking out five.
Owyn McCoy, Julie Persinger, Bella Persinger, and Savannah White all had one hit to lead Harrison County.
The loss drops the Fillies to 23-7 on the year.
Harrison County 5 Ryle 4
The Harrison County Fillies snagged a late lead and defeated the Ryle Lady Raiders 5-4 on Saturday in the second game at Highlands.
The game was tied at three with Harrison County batting in the bottom of the sixth when Hayden Lunsford stole third and scored on a throwing error to put the Fillies up 4-3. Baylee Hudgins’s sac fly scored one run to give the Fillies a 5-3 lead after six innings.
Bella Persinger was the winning pitcher for the Fillies. Persinger went seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out five.
Harrison County racked up ten hits in the game. Allison Dye and Emma Hamm each managed multiple hits for the Fillies with Dye going 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Harrison County in hits. Shyanne Ross, Trista Ritchie, Owyn McCoy, Bella Persinger and Julie Persinger all added hits for the Fillies. Harrison County didn’t commit a single error in the field. Trista Ritchie had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.
With the win, Harrison County improves to 24-7 on the year. The 38th District will start on Monday May 15th at Pendleton County. The Fillies will play either Robertson County or Nicholas County on Monday. The 38th District Championship Game will be Tuesday May 16th at Pendleton County.
