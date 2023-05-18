The Harrison County Fillies wrapped up the regular season with a 26-7 record by going 2-0 in the final week of the regular season. The Fillies finished 38th District play with a perfect 6-0 record.
Harrison County 12 Nicholas County 1 (5 innings)
The Harrison County Fillies jumped out to an early lead over the Nicholas County Lady Jackets and took home a 12-1 victory on Tuesday night on the Hilltop on Senior Night. Harrison County scored on a single by Trista Ritchie, a fielder’s choice by Owyn McCoy, and a double by Bella Persinger in the first inning.
Persinger led the Harrison County Fillies to victory in the circle. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out eight.
Harrison County saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits in the game. Emma Hamm, Shyanne Ross, and Persinger each collected two hits to lead the Fillies at the plate. Ritchie, Savannah White, Lexie Highlander, Julie Persinger and MK Hicks added one hit each for the Fillies.
Harrison County didn’t commit any errors in the field. White had eight chances in the field, the most on the team. There was no JV game.
With the victory, Harrison County improves to 25-7 on the season and 5-0 in district play.
Harrison County 6 Pendleton County 4 (8 innings)
The Harrison County Fillies scored two runs in the top of the 8th and held on for a 6-4 victory over Pendleton County on Wednesday at Pendleton County. The game was tied at four with Harrison County batting in the top of the eighth when Bella Persinger doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Harrison County fired up the offense in the first inning. Trista Ritchie grounded out, scoring one run to put the Fillies up 1-0. Owyn McCoy followed with a sacrifice fly giving the Fillies a 2-0 lead.
Persinger got the win for the Fillies in the circle. Bella surrendered four runs on 12 hits over eight innings, striking out five.
The Fillies tallied ten hits. Emma Hamm, Savannah White, Persinger, and McCoy each had two hits for Harrison County. Shyanne Ross and Ritchie also added hits for the Fillies.
With the win Harrison County improves to 26-7 on the season and 6-0 in 38th District play.
The JV Fillies defeated the Pendleton County JV 7-5. Kira Persinger and Madison Delong led the JV Fillies with 2 hits each while Allison Dye, Lauren Hicks, Lexie Highlander, Addison Roe and Hannah Lamb each got one hit. Lexie Highlander got the win in the circle as the JV Fillies finish the season with a 10-9-1 record.
38th District Play starts Monday in Falmouth as Harrison County faces Robertson County at 7:30 p.m. while Pendleton County squares off with Nicholas County at 5:30 p.m. The 38th District Championship will be played Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. All games will be played at Pendleton County’s Moreland Field.
10th Region Tournament play begins Monday, May 22, at Bourbon County High School. Please check the HCHS Fillies Softball Facebook page for game times.
