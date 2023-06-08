The Harrison County Fillies lost the lead late in an 8-3 defeat to the Central Hardin Lady Bruins on Friday in the opening round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
Harrison County took the lead in the bottom of the first inning after Bella Persinger retired the Lady Bruins down in the top of the first inning on only four pitches. Shyanne Ross led off the bottom of the first for the Fillies with a double to left field. Emma Hamm then singled to centerfield moving Ross to third base. With one out Owyn McCoy grounded out scoring Ross and giving the Fillies a 1-0 lead after one inning.
Central Hardin added single runs in second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead after 2 1/2 innings.
The Fillies tied things up in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Ross singled to left field. Hamm followed with a single to left field putting runners on first and second with one out. Ross and Hamm then executed a double steal with Ross scoring on a throwing error to tie the game at 2-2 after three innings.
Harrison County regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Savannah White lined a single to centerfield. Allison Dye then lined a two out double to left center field scoring Lexie Highlander who was running for White giving the Fillies a 3-2 lead after four innings.
Central Hardin answered the call by scoring three times in the fifth inning, twice in the sixth inning and once in the seventh inning to pick up the 8-3 victory.
Persinger took the loss for the Fillies in the circle. The Freshman right hander went 7 innings allowing 12 hits and 4 earned runs while striking out 4.
Harrison County had 7 hits on the game paced by Ross with 3 hits and Hamm with 2 hits. White and Dye also had hits for the Fillies.
The loss ends a magical season for the Fillies. For the first time in school history, the Fillies are back to back 10th Region Champions. The Fillies also won 31 games for the second consecutive season and recorded at least 30 wins for the third straight year. The 31 wins also ties the school record for most wins in a season.
The Fillies would like to thank their fans and the community for their support this year. Without the support of our fans and the community, we could not enjoy the success that we have had.
