Taylor is the HCHS all-time leader in kills

Senior Marissa Taylor smashes a kill over an opponent, earlier this season. She is now the all-time career leader in kills, supplanting Brooke Faulkner who held the previous record with 819 career kills.

 Lee Kendall

The Harrison County Fillies volleyball team has hit something of a rough patch in its last few matches, though they are still undefeated against 38th District foes.

First, the Fillies were upended in four sets by 10th Region foe George Rogers Clark, on the road, on Aug. 24.

