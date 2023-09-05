The Harrison County Fillies volleyball team has hit something of a rough patch in its last few matches, though they are still undefeated against 38th District foes.
First, the Fillies were upended in four sets by 10th Region foe George Rogers Clark, on the road, on Aug. 24.
Harrison County won the first set against the Cards, 25-17, but couldn’t manage another set win. GRC won the last three sets, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-13.
The Fillies returned home on Aug. 28 to take on district opponent Nicholas County. After the bad taste in their collective mouths following the loss to GRC, the Fillies took care of business against the Lady Jackets.
Harrison County won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-18 and 25-5.
“I was pleased with how we bounced back after a disappointing performance against GRC,” said HCHS head coach Bill Faulkner. “Nicholas County has some really good athletes but I felt like we took control early and played well in phases of the game.”
Marissa Taylor led the Fillies with 11 kills, while Audry Dawson had seven and Lillie Watson had six. Emma Renaker had 18 assists and five aces. Maddie Renaker finished with nine digs to lead the Fillies.
Last Wednesday, The Fillies traveled to Robertson County and came home with another win against a district foe. Harrison County had little trouble with the Lady Devils, winning 25-13, 25-13 and 25-17.
In another home match, last Wednesday, the Fillies lost the fifth and deciding set, 15-9, as Trinity Christian came to the Hilltop. The Fillies won the first set 25-16, lost the next two sets by very close scores (25-23 and 27-25), then couldn’t close it out.
“I was really disappointed that we didn’t play better in that fifth set, but I really felt we played well, overall,” Faulkner said.
Taylor, the defending 10th Region Player of the Year, again led the Fillies in kills with 25. Dawson had 14 putaways at the net. Taylor was also a force on the back row with 33 digs.
On Saturday, the Fillies knocked off Western Hills in the semifinals of the Class 2A, Section 5 Volleyball Tournament, as Taylor became the all-time kills leader at HCHS.
The Fillies swept to victory in three sets, winning 25-19, 25-16 and 25-13. Taylor had 13 kills at the net in the win, supplanting Brooke Faukner’s career record of 819 kills.
“We played really well in that match,” Faulkner said of the win over Western Hills. “We were clicking in just about every area of the game.”
The win over Western Hills put the Fillies in the championship game against Franklin County.
“Franklin County upset Lexington Catholic in four sets and LexCath was rated 17th in the state,” the Harrison County coach said. “Again, I thought we played well, but we just couldn’t do anything with their outside hitter. She was 6-feet 2-inches tall and we couldn’t stop her. We played them within three or four points in all three sets, but couldn’t quite catch them.”
Franklin County got past the Fillies 25-20, 25-19 and 25-22, to advance to the 16-team Class 2A State Tournament.
The Fillies return to the court tonight when they travel to Lexington to take on Lexington Christian Academy. The Fillies next home match will be on Sept. 12 when they take on Fleming County. Harrison County has an overall record of 9-4.
