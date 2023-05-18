Harrison County 15 Robertson County 0 (3 innings)
The Harrison County Fillies advance to the 38th District Championship following a 15-0 victory over the Robertson County Lady Devils in Falmouth on Monday.
Harrison County scored nine runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning to secure the victory.
The Fillies had six hits on the game. Trista Ritchie led the Fillies at the plate going two for two. Other Fillies with hits were Shyanne Ross, Owyn McCoy, Marissa Taylor and Madison Delong.
Bella Persinger started in the circle and allowed one hit in one inning while striking out two. Lexie Highlander pitched the last two innings allowing one hit while striking out three.
The win improves the Fillies to 27-7 on the year. Next up for the Fillies is the 38th District Championship Game scheduled for 5:30 on Tuesday versus the Nicholas County Lady Jackets at Moreland Field in Falmouth.
The eight teams that will compete in the 10th Region Tournament are now almost set. At press time, the only district that has not yet been determined is the 40th. On Tuesday night, Mason County takes on Augusta and St. Patrick will play Bracken County. The two winners of those games will play in the district title game and advance to the regional tourney.
The tournament will be played at Bourbon County High School and will begin on Monday, May 22.
From the 37th District, the two teams will be Campbell County and Bishop Brossart, Harrison County and Nicholas County will represent the 38th District and George Rogers Clark will take on Montgomery County in the 40th District finals.
