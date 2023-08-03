The Harrison County Fillies volleyball team will start its 23rd season as a varsity sport when they entertain Augusta on Aug. 14.
Coincidentally, it will also be the 23rd season for Dr. Bill Faulkner to coach the Fillies.
“I think that first season we might have gone 4-14, or something like that,” the long-time coach said on Monday. “But we were about .500 the next year and in the third year we won 30 games.”
In all, the Fillies have won 18 district championships in those 22 years of existence. Faulkner has a career record of 540-228.
“We’ve been in a few different post-season configurations since we first started,” the HCHS coach said. “In those first few years, there really wasn’t a district tournament because so few schools had teams.”
That has all changed in the last 10 years or so. Now, volleyball has the same configuration as basketball, meaning the Fillies are in the 38th District, along with Nicholas County, Pendleton County and Robertson County.
It also means that the Fillies are lumped into the same region as the northern Kentucky schools that have been Harrison County’s nemesis.
It seems that year after year, either Campbell County, Bishop Brossart or Scott High comes away with the 10th Region title.
“Those schools will be good again this year, but I think Campbell County is the best of those three teams this year,” Faulkner surmised. “But we will be competitive with them. We have finally gotten to the point with our program where I feel we can compete with them, year in and year out.”
He thinks this year’s edition of the Fillies will compare favorably with those schools.
“Really, I think Campbell County is the best team in the region, but then ourselves, Brossart, GRC (George Rogers Clark High School) and Bourbon County are right there,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner feels pretty good about his team this year, because he has some seasoned veterans returning from last season’s 26-11 squad.
Lost to graduation from last year are outside hitters Lexi Switzer and Ruleigh Mattox, along with defensive specialist Hannah Stefanic.
Returning, however, are a bevy of outstanding players. Marissa Taylor is entering her senior season, and barring anything unforeseen happening, is on track to set the Fillies career mark for kills.
Last year, Taylor had 448 kills, giving her over 600 kills for her career, which puts her within range of Brooke Faulkner’s career mark of 819 kills.
“I think her having over 1,000 kills by the end of the season is not out of the question,” Faulkner said.
The Fillies are very proficient at converting solid defense to offense. Leading the way on the defensive side of the net are twins Emma and Maddie Renaker.
Emma is the setter for the Fillies and few in the region do it as well. Last year, she was credited with 779 assists. To put that in perspective, the entire team had 941 assists.
Maddie is the libero for the Fillies and with that, is the designated defensive specialist. She was credited with 404 digs last year, which kept the ball alive and gave her team a chance to score.
Also expected to be varsity starters for the Fillies during the upcoming campaign will be seniors Anneka Blankenship, a defensive specialist and libero, Chloe Martin, at 6-foot the tallest Fillie and a middle hitter.
Juniors who will either start or see significant playing time coming off the bench, are Audrey Dawson, Jolie Hill, Owyn McCoy and Lillie Watson.
Dawson is an anomaly for the Fillies. She is listed at 5-5, but is an outside hitter. “She really jumps well and has an outstanding vertical jump,” Faulkner said.
Hill and Watson are both middle hitters and are interchangeable as outside hitters. McCoy is a defensive specialist and libero.
The Fillies participated in the Bluegrass State Games last week and, according to Faulkner, played well.
After pool play, where the Fillies went 3-2, they were assigned to the Second Flight, just one flight below the Championship Flight. A total of nine flights are included in the BSG.
In the first game of pool play, Frederick Douglass High school knocked off the Fillies 21-10 and 21-9, but then in the second match on Friday, the Fillies unseated last year’s All-A State Champion Paintsville, 21-15, 15-21, 15-8.
On Saturday, still in pool play, the Fillies lost to Logan County in three sets, 17-21, 21-17, 13-15, but then knocked off Pikeville (21-18, 19-21, 15-9) and University Heights (21-18, 21-16.)
In the Second Flight Tournament, played on Sunday, the Fillies lost to Connor High School, 21-17 and 21-16.
“It’s always a good experience for the girls to play in that event,” Faulkner said about participating in the BSG. “It gives them a taste of playing against good competition in a tournament atmosphere. It also gives us a chance to evaluate our team.”
Harrison County has 23 dates marked on the 2023 schedule, including the Class AA State Tournament, the Cake Classic at Ft. Thomas Highlands and its own Fillies Fall Fling.
