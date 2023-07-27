The Harrison County High School golf teams are the first in the local school district to get their regular season’s underway.
The Fillies hosted Fleming County, Montgomery County and Mason County in the 2nd Annual Fillies Invitational, held at the Cynthiana Country Club, on Monday, July 24.
The Fillies finished third, with a team score of 427, behind winners Mason County (374) and the second-place Fleming County Panthers (404) Montgomery County finished fourth with a team total of 441.
Harrison County’s Hadlie Crump, a senior, shot an 83, to take second among all individuals in the 18-hole tournament. Madison Easeterling, playing unattached, led all individuals with a very fine 74.
Other Harrison County scores included Madeline Wiliams with a 98, Cece Boland who carded a 120, Mary Canupp who ended with a 136 and Sarah Combs who finished with 126.
“We are so thankful for the sponsorship of Doug Hampton and Harrison Memorial Hospital,” said golf coach Hank Whalen. “Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to host a girls tournament.”
On Saturday, Crump played as an individual at the Martha Layne Collins Invitational, in Shelby County. She shot 84 and finished in 12th place overall, with 105 golfers competing.
Also on Saturday, the Breds golf team traveled to Morehead to participate in the Rowan County Invitational, played at Eagle Trace Golf Club.
Harrison County’s David Korona fired a four-under par 68 for his low competitive round ever. His score was good enough for second place, among individual standings. Pikeville’s Cam Roberts led the way with a 66.
In the team standings, Harrison County finished in the middle of the pack with 27 teams being represented in the tournament.
Louisville Eastern won the tournament with a 304 and Mason County was second with a team score of 306. The Breds finished with a team score of 334. Jack Judy finished with 81, Cason Wright had 91, Jesse Crump carded a 94 and Grant Ferguson shot 113.
On Monday, the Breds traveled north to Pendleton Hills Country Club where they participated in the Wildcat Golf Classic. Junior John Combs led the way for the Breds with a very nice 75. Korona finished with 83, Crump fired an 83 as well, Jack Judy carded an 84 and Cason Wright finished with 90.
The Breds finished third overall, just behind winner Ryle High School and second-place Highlands. Fifteen schools participated in the tournament.
“I’m excited for this year’s teams,” Whalen said in evaluating his players. We have lots of young players out, including five new seventh graders. Our kids work hard during the off-season and in the summer, so they are ready to play this time of the year.”
Whalen said that some of his team members have designs of playing golf in college, and some do not share that goal.
“Golf takes a lot of work and practice,” he said. “We have players that are looking for college scholarships and others who are not. They are looking to play a game for the rest of their lives and to play a game and have fun with their friends.”
