Cross Country runs well in Mt. Sterling

Chase Simpson took 7th among 53 middle school runners in the Montgomery County 3K race last weekend.

 Stephanie Simpson

Harrison County Cross Country ran at the Montgomery County All-Comers meet on Aug. 19 and finished very well.

“We are entering this season with primarily seasoned runners and are starting the season off strong,” said assistant coach Stephanie Simpson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.