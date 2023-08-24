Cross Country runs well in Mt. Sterling

Harrison County Cross Country ran at the Montgomery County All-Comers meet on Aug. 19 and finished very well.
“We are entering this season with primarily seasoned runners and are starting the season off strong,” said assistant coach Stephanie Simpson.
Harrison County had 11 runners participate in the meet this weekend.
In the Varsity girls’ there was Madison Hunt who had a strong performance and finished fourth out of 31 runners with a time of 23:29.
Varsity boys had 53 runners and the Breds placed fifth as a team out of 7. A notable performance came from Jon Craig, a senior this year. Jon ran a 21:47 and was able to shave off 7 minutes from his time last year.
Middle school girls had 2 runners participating Kyleigh Garrett and Holly Simonson. Both have been working hard and ran well in their race.
Middle School boys we had three runners: Kiptyn Espinola, Kingston Martin, and Chase Simpson. Kiptyn ran his first ever cross country race and placed 3rd. Both Chase and Kingston ran well. Both had improved their times from the past season, and we anticipate that they will not only run well this season but will be a great asset to our varsity team as the season progresses.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement this season, but right now it looks like we will have a good season,” Simpson said.
This Saturday, Aug. 26, Harrison County will be on the road to run in the Bourbon County Colonel Charge.
Results from the meet
4th Madison Hunt 23:29.69
17th Wyatt Sammons 21:18.17
26th Nathaniel Garcia 23:00.06
31st Noah Garcia 23:35.84
16th Holly Simonson 16:37.13
17th Kyleigh Garrett 16:38.98
3rd Kiptyn Espinola 12:39.16
6th Kingston Martin 12:46.62
7th Chase Simpson 12:50.66
