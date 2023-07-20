The future looks pretty bleak for high school football in Harrison County, if the current turnout for Pee Wee Football is any indication.
Joe Cochran, one of the leaders of the local Pee Wee Football program, said last week that only 33 players had signed up to participate for the coming season that will begin shortly after school starts. Heck, there was an all star Pee Wee Football team back in the 1970s that won a game at Riverfront Stadium. That All Star team probably had close to 20 players.
Football is a tough sport. It begins in the heat of late summer and ends in the icy cold of late fall. Players must wear helmets, shoulder pads, pants with pads in them, etc. It is not an easy sport to play. But no sport is easy to play, if it is properly administered.
In basketball, particularly with girl’s basketball, ACL injuries are usually season-ending. There are sprained ankles, elbows and collisions that lead to face and mouth injuries.
In baseball, there is the chance of being hit in the head, arms and hands with a baseball, being spiked in the fingers, hands and legs.
Soccer players perhaps must be in the best physical condition of all athletes. There is lots of contact with legal slide tackles and players banging into each other vying for control of the ball. All of this without much personal protection, other than shin guards. Think of soccer as kind of like football, only without the protection that football affords.
Certainly, football has improved by leaps and bounds concerning protection of players, compared to the way it used to be.
Personal experience allows me to share some of the improvements made over the last several decades, concerning player safety.
In the 60s and 70s, and I would assume much before that, it was standard procedure to withhold water from players during practice, until the coach permitted one water break. On top of not allowing players to drink water whenever they wanted, salt tablets were also given out like candy. The thought process back then was that these commonplace practices, “toughened up” players and made them better on Friday nights when the lights came on.
Helmets were never to be taken off. Pre-season practices were usually two-a-days, at least until school started. While your friends were swimming and having a grand time, you were sweating and taking care of all those bumps and bruises that come with the sport.
That’s not to say that players never quit the game. Certainly some did. But not the majority. Our generation was taught that you finished what you started...winners never quit and quitters never win...all of those other trite expressions come into play here.
Now, however, the football paradigm has shifted, and shifted dramatically. High school football practices are much more player friendly.
Water is readily available and even mandated, depending on the heat index. Speaking of the heat index, coaches and, or, trainers are required to check the heat index with a device that every school in the state must have.
If the heat index rises to certain levels, mandatory water breaks must be given to players multiple times every hour, during practices and even during games when they begin.
Helmets and shoulder pads must be taken off, if the heat reaches certain levels. Practices must be called off if the heat index reaches dangerous levels.
If the weather is tolerable and practices and games can go on without any stoppages, there is no sport that offers the kind of personal protection that football players have.
Every high school, and Pee Wee, player is outfitted with hundreds of dollars worth of protection.
Coach Ray Graham estimates that every single Harrison County Thorobred football player is outfitted at the tune of more than $500 per person.
Certainly, football is a collision sport, thus the need for that kind of protection. But coaching techniques have changed drastically, over the years, as well.
Players used to be coached to lead with their helmets when blocking and tackling. Not any more.
Now, coaches, at every level, teach players to block and tackle with their hands, arms and shoulders.
There is no question that football is a tough sport. But those who choose to participate can reap so many benefits from participating.
Football is a team sport that requires all members to work together for the benefit of the entire unit, whether it be on offense, defense or special teams.
It teaches teamwork, leadership skills, punctuality, never giving up despite how tough things might get and any number of other traits that are important as young athletes are making that transition to adulthood.
Football is a sport that is tough to play, but it also makes tough young men. It’s not easy to play, but the rewards for sticking it out and accomplishing something that is difficult make it all worthwhile.
This is not to say that playing football is never going to put a child in danger of being hurt. That can certainly happen, but so can those youngsters participating in cheerleading and gymnastics and every other sport out there.
If every child who participates in sports only chooses sports where there is a guarantee of not getting injured, we would have no child participating in any sport.
Simple as that.
Like the US Army, the sport of football only needs “a few good men.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.