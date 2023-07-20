Pee Wee football struggles to get players

About 25 middle school pee wee football players are currently prepping for the coming Bluegrass Middle School Conference season. The coaching staff is manned by former HCHS football players.

 Lee Kendall

The future looks pretty bleak for high school football in Harrison County, if the current turnout for Pee Wee Football is any indication.

Joe Cochran, one of the leaders of the local Pee Wee Football program, said last week that only 33 players had signed up to participate for the coming season that will begin shortly after school starts. Heck, there was an all star Pee Wee Football team back in the 1970s that won a game at Riverfront Stadium. That All Star team probably had close to 20 players.

