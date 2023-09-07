Through their first two games of the season, the Harrison Co. Thorobreds were able to defeat their opponents with offensive surges that helped them pick up close wins. However, Harrison Co. could not stop an explosive West Jessamine Colts offense from mounting a big comeback last Friday on the hilltop, handing the Breds their first loss of the season 58-42.
Harrison Co. jumped out to an early 28-14 lead. However, after West Jessamine closed to within seven points, an incident on the Thorobred sideline midway through the second quarter invigorated the Colts propelling them to a string of 17 straight points that gave the visitors from Nicholasville a 38-28 lead. Although Harrison Co. kept fighting and closed the deficit to three points, the double-digit gap was too much from which to recover.
Colt junior quarterback Gabriel Smith led his team to the victory with 235 yards on 21 carries with five rushing TD’s. Smith threw two passes that went for six points as well.
Ray Graham remarked, “We just never could get into a good groove. We need to work on our technique on defense.”
“Despite the loss, we had a lot of guys do some good things tonight,” Graham further reflected. “I’m very proud of how our team never gave up. We had a lot of guys going both ways.”
Graham concluded, “We need to put this game behind us and get ready for John Hardin.”
The offenses for both teams dominated the early part of the game with the Breds scoring on four of their first five possessions while the Colts were successful putting points on the board three out of the initial four times they had the ball.
The Breds got the ball to start the contest in what turned out to be an ill-fated possession. Despite gaining yardage due to a couple of West Jessamine penalties, Harrison Co. senior quarterback Kaydon Custard was sacked three times, the last of which resulted in a lost fumble when Custard was stripped of the ball with the pigskin being recovered on the seven-yard line.
Smith covered those yards on the first play from scrimmage for the first of his five TD runs of the night. Senior Isaac Maynard, who was a perfect six-for-six on PAT kicks, split the uprights to give his team a 7-0 lead with 9:37 left in the first quarter.
The Breds recovered quickly with senior Jessie Mitchell spearheading the effort with a 31-yard kickoff return that was followed by a 19-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Facing third-and-11, Custard found junior Jashon Lewis with a 22-yard pass that preserved the drive at the 19-yard line. Two plays later, senior Demond Larue caught a pass from Custard and was stopped just short of the goal line. On the next snap, Custard called his own number and bulled his way into the end zone. The PAT kick missed its mark leaving Harrison Co. down by a point with 7:12 left in the initial period at 7-6.
After the Harrison Co. defense forced the Colts into a three-and-out, the Breds started the ensuing drive on their own 13-yard line. On the third play from scrimmage, Custard found senior Taylor Conway with a pass near midfield. Conway had snuck behind the West Jessamine defense allowing him to race untouched to pay dirt completing an 82-yard touchdown reception. Custard ran the ball in for the two-point conversion giving Harrison Co. a 14-7 advantage with 4:11 remaining in the opening stanza.
Long passes to Maynard and sophomore Cooper Wiley opened West Jessamine’s next possession, taking the ball to the 35-yard line. After five straight rushes by sophomore Bragdon Welch, Smith called his own number, stepping into the end zone and tying the contest at 14-14 with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
Harrison Co. promptly struck back, needing just three plays to cover 64 yards with the capper coming on a 47-yard touchdown reception by junior Tanner Tumey. With just 30 seconds remaining in the period, Custard threw a pass to junior Jaxson Zink for the two-point PAT, lifting the Breds back into the lead at 22-14 with just 30 seconds remaining in the period.
On the following kickoff, Harrison Co. junior kicker Oliver Sager popped up the kick with the ball hitting the ground between four Colt special teams players. As the onlookers stood by, Tumey grabbed the loose ball that bounced right into his mid-section. Harrison Co. took advantage of the stunned opponents with Custard finding Larue with a 31-yard pass play that took the ball to the three-yard line. On the next snap, Mitchell made it easily across the goal line. With 11 seconds on the clock, although the conversion run failed, the Breds had their biggest edge at 28-14 and appeared to be on the verge of dominating the game.
West Jessamine was able to stay close by scoring on its next drive. With Smith doing the heavy lifting, toting the ball five times for 33 yards in what would end up being an eight-play, 62-yard possession that culminated in a 26-yard pass play from Smith to senior Eli Nickell for the score that drew the Colts back to within seven points at 28-21 with 9:07 left in the first half.
With all of the points popping the scoreboard, it may be difficult to believe that Harrison Co.’s high-powered offense went on a scoring drought that lasted 26:41 minutes. Meanwhile, West Jessamine’s scoring slowed down as well with the Colts suffering through three fruitless possessions.
It seemed that some of the air in the Breds’ balloon was lost in the first play from scrimmage after West Jessamine made the score 28-21. Custard scrambled for an 18-yard gain and stepped out of bounds at the Thorobred 40-yard line at which time he was walloped by a Colt player. Unfortunately, the incident happened right in front of the Harrison Co. bench which prompted a lot of pushing and shoving between the two teams. One particular West Jessamine player was seen throwing punches. Unfortunately, the officials were not in a position to see those swings and thus, that player was allowed to stay in the contest. After the personal foul against the player who applied the late hit to Custard was assessed, the referee signaled that the other results of the tussle were offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. On the very next play Nickell intercepted a Custard pass.
In the subsequent drive, the Colts embarked on a 13-play drive in an attempt to tie the score. Three times, West Jessamine got to the Harrison Co. one-yard line. The Breds’ defense was up to the challenge, stopping Smith short of the goal line twice, while also holding Maynard out of the end zone on a pass play. Eventually, the Colts came up empty on fourth down on Smith’s second try, giving the ball back to Harrison Co.
The Breds were able to advance the ball on the final possession of the first half, advancing the ball into the red zone on the penultimate play. However, an ineligible man downfield penalty was assessed, moving the ball back to the 31-yard line. Smith intercepted Custard on the last play to end the threat.
The first three drives of the second half resulted in turnovers. West Jessamine got the ball to start the third quarter and executed six plays before Custard intercepted a pass by Smith. Two plays later, Harrison Co. fumbled the ball back to the Colts who in turn fumbled the pigskin back to the Breds on their third play from scrimmage.
Taking over on its own three-yard line, Harrison Co.’s offense continued to sputter when Custard was sacked in the end zone for a safety allowing West Jessamine to cut the deficit to 28-23 while also maintaining possession of the ball. It took only five plays for the Colts to score the go-ahead TD when junior Chase Satterwhite caught a pass for a 17-yard score that put West Jessamine ahead to stay with 3:49 remaining in the third period.
The Breds’ dry spell continued on their next drive when Custard was sacked for a nine-yard loss when Harrison Co. went for the first down on fourth-and-2 at its own 29-yard line.
The Colts continued their 24-point rally two plays later when Smith ran into the end zone for a TD. With 24 seconds left in the third stanza, West Jessamine led 38-28.
The Breds finally got back in the scoring column on the following possession. Starting at its own 37-yard line, Harrison Co. looked like the team that scored 28 points in the first quarter, gaining at least six yards in five of the ten plays on a 63-yard drive that was completed when Custard ran 13 yards across the goal line. Although the conversion pass was off the mark, the Breds were back to within one score at 38-34 with 9:30 remaining in the game.
Things looked bad for the home team when Smith took advantage of some poor tackling by Harrison Co. to dash up the field for an 80-yard TD extending the Colts’ advantage to 45-34 with 9:12 left.
Undaunted, it took only a minute for Harrison Co. to answer that score with one of its own. On the first play from scrimmage, Custard carried the ball for a 23-yard gain followed by Mitchell slicing through the West Jessamine defense for a 36-yard scamper that transported the pigskin to the four-yard line. On the fourth play of the drive, Mitchell burst across the goal line. With 8:11 remaining, Custard beat the Colt defense to the pylon for the two-point conversion and the Breds were back within striking distance, trailing 45-42.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that occurred during the previous TD was assessed on the ensuing kickoff. West Jessamine found itself in good field position when Nickell returned a pooch kick to the 43-yard line where Smith opened the drive with a 16-yard gain to the Harrison Co. 41-yard line. The Thorobred defense slowed the march towards the end zone, forcing a fourth-and-10 situation at the 28-yard line with over five minutes still on the clock. Deciding that the ball was setting too close to the goalpost for a punt and too far away for a field goal attempt, the Colts decided to go for the first down. Smith flung a swing pass into the flat that Nickell caught short of the first down. Nevertheless, Nickell was able to elude three would-be Harrison Co. defenders and advance the ball forward for a first down. On the next play, Smith covered the last 18 yards to the end zone and built his team back to 10 points at 52-42 with 3:51 left.
With time running out, the Breds lost the ball on downs on just four plays in their following drive.
Working with a short field, Smith tacked on six more points with a 19-yard scramble on the third play from scrimmage with only 36 seconds remaining, setting the final score at 58-42.
Statistically, the Breds picked up 24 first downs compared to 21 for West Jessamine. The Colts outgained Harrison Co. in total yardage, 492-463, including 329-182 on the ground. The Breds ran 63 plays and controlled the football for 28:30, while West Jessamine possessed the ball for 19:30 covering 62 plays.
Custard led his team in rushing with 26 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns, marking his seventh career 100-yard rushing game. Custard completed 14-of-26 pass attempts for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
The Breds will head to Elizabethtown on Friday night to take on John Hardin. The Bulldogs are 1-2 so far this season, winning at Iroquois, 50-0, last Friday. This weekend’s contest will mark the first meeting between Harrison Co. and John Hardin. Gametime is 8:00.
Game Notes
Custard scored 16 points in the loss to West Jessamine, giving him 256 points in his career. He moved into third place on the career scoring list at Harrison Co., passing Timmy Linville (244 points from 1994-96), Glenn Scott (245 points from 1997-00) and Richard Fields (248 points from 1985-88).
Custard also scored two touchdowns. With 40 career TD’s, he is tied for 2nd place with Fields. Custard passed Linville (39).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.