Through their first two games of the season, the Harrison Co. Thorobreds were able to defeat their opponents with offensive surges that helped them pick up close wins. However, Harrison Co. could not stop an explosive West Jessamine Colts offense from mounting a big comeback last Friday on the hilltop, handing the Breds their first loss of the season 58-42.

Harrison Co. jumped out to an early 28-14 lead. However, after West Jessamine closed to within seven points, an incident on the Thorobred sideline midway through the second quarter invigorated the Colts propelling them to a string of 17 straight points that gave the visitors from Nicholasville a 38-28 lead. Although Harrison Co. kept fighting and closed the deficit to three points, the double-digit gap was too much from which to recover.

