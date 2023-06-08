It is said that all good things must come to an end. Unfortunately for the Harrison Co. Thorobreds, that end came two games too soon with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament, presented by UK Healthcare. to the Henderson Co. Colonels 7-4.
The night before that defeat, Harrison Co. won a hard-fought 2-1 nail biter over the Pikeville Panthers in the first round of the tournament.
In the setback to Henderson Co., the Breds took an early 4-1 lead over the 2nd Region champions and seemingly had the game well in hand with senior starter J. D. Kendall giving up just three hits through the first five innings. But the Colonels had other ideas, scoring two runs in the sixth frame that narrowed the gap to 4-3 and taking the lead with four runs in the seventh, turning a three-run deficit into a three-run advantage for the win.
After the season-ending loss, Mac Whitaker said, “We have players responsible for getting the job done but that didn’t happen tonight. Henderson Co. made the plays to win the game and we didn’t. The loss was especially disappointing because when you start counting down the number of outs until you might win, it hurts not to close the deal.”
Whitaker continued, “We have a good group of seniors that will be missed. It was their leadership that got us this far.”
“We have a good base of players coming back next season,” Whitaker noted. “Those guys need to get stronger during the off-season. We also have to work on hitting the curveball better.”
Whitaker concluded, “I want to thank all of the fans that came out to support us the last two days. We had a lot more fans than anybody else and we appreciate them being here.”
In its opening round 2-1 decision over the 15th Region titlelist Pikeville, Thorobred junior starting pitcher Corey Vaughn matched talents with Panther sophomore hurler Isaac Duty in a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel. In a contest in which every pitch was critical, Harrison Co. fought and clawed for a come from behind victory.
Pikeville dented the scoreboard for the Panthers only run in the bottom of the third. Junior Sam Wright singled up the middle with one out and promptly stole second following a failed pickoff attempt. After senior Wade Hensley struck out, junior Dylan Thompson was intentionally walked. Junior Noah Jarrell then singled through the left side of the infield with Wright rounding third. The throw from Thorobred senior rightfielder Malachi Feeback forced Wright to retreat back towards third base. Harrison Co. sophomore catcher Brian Vaughn tried to throw out Wright but his attempt was off target allowing Wright to score.
The Breds responded with an unearned run of their own in the top of the fourth. Corey Vaughn opened the frame with a base hit to right field and advanced to second on a groundout by senior Cameron White. With two outs, Feeback bounced a chopper to the left side that was misplayed by the shortstop allowing Vaughn to cross the plate with the tying run.
In the top of the fifth, Harrison Co. took the lead for good by manufacturing a run. Junior Elijah Harris drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a balk. Junior Cliffy McIlvain then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt allowing Harris to reach third base. With two outs and Corey Vaughn at the plate, Duty unleashed a wild pitch with Harris racing home with the tie-breaking run putting the Breds in front 2-1.
That one-run lead was all that Corey Vaughn needed as he bore down and shut out Pikeville over the last four innings.
The Panthers threatened to draw even in the bottom of the seventh. After the first out was recorded, senior Jake Lowe singled up the middle. Sophomore Brayden Hall made it back-to-back one-baggers when he connected on a blooper to left center field. As has been the case in tough situations throughout the season, Corey Vaughn was up to the challenge inducing Wright to fly out to center field before finishing off the win with a fielder’s choice by Hensley.
The triumph gave Harrison Co. its 16th straight victory and improved its overall record to 32-8. Pikeville ended its season with a record of 24-12.
The next day, the Breds took to the field against a solid Henderson Co. squad that had beaten Pulaski Co. 6-1 in the first round. With a game-time air temperature of around 90 degrees, the field temperature emanating from the turf surface at Counter Clocks Field was nearly 100 degrees with the intense heat burning through the bottom of the players’ cleats. Therefore, both teams would be battling the elements as well as each other.
Several times this season, whenever something negative would happen in the field, at the plate or on the mound, Harrison Co. players were able to overcome the issue and move forward without allowing that bad play to become contagious. Unfortunately, that was not the case against the Colonels who got on a roll late in the game courtesy of a couple of Thorobred miscues that opened the door for a comeback. Harrison Co. was unable to stem the tide of momentum with Henderson Co. reversing a 4-1 deficit and turning it into a 7-4 Colonel victory.
The Breds got the scoring going with a run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Feeback singled between short and third. Senior J. D. Kendall followed with a triple into the right center field gap, driving in Feeback with the first run of the game.
Henderson Co. answered in the top half of the next frame when junior Caden Dotson hammered a home run over the left field fence, tying the score at 1-1.
Harrison Co. wasted little time recapturing the advantage with a run crossing the plate in the bottom of the third. Harris sent a one-out double down the left field line and moved to third on a throwing error by the Colonel first baseman after catching a pop-up down the right field line. With two outs, Harris dashed to the plate putting the Breds back in front 2-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, Harrison Co. tacked on another marker to take a 3-1 lead. The rally started with two outs when Feeback drew a base on balls and stole second. Once again, Kendall connected on an RBI base hit, bringing Feeback home extending the Breds’ advantage to 3-1.
Henderson Co. senior starter Brennan Cates, who came into the contest with a 1.23 ERA, gave up a run for the fourth straight inning in the bottom of the fifth. Harrison Co. led off the frame with a single through the left side of the infield and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Harris. After Corey Vaughn walked on four pitches, senior Cameron White sent a worm burner between first and second, scoring Lewis from second base to put the Breds on top 4-1.
Down to their last six outs and trailing by three runs, the Colonels touched up a tiring Kendall for two runs in the top of the sixth. After fouling off two two-strike pitches, Henderson Co. senior Dru Meadows sent a base hit up the middle to open the frame. With the next batter, sophomore Cooper Vowels, at the plate, Meadows stole second and advanced to third on a ground out to second by Vowels. Cates brought his team back to within a two-run deficit at 4-2 when he grounded out to third with Meadows darting to the dish.
With two outs, the Colonels rallied for another run. Junior Paxton Gardner hit a two-bagger down the left field line and advanced to third on a single up the middle by sophomore Dax Wilson. With runners on the corners, Wilson took off for second on a steal attempt. Harrison Co. sophomore catcher Brian Vaughn’s throw to second skipped into center field, bringing home Gardner and narrowing the gap to 4-3.
Going into the top of the seventh, the Breds found themselves clinging to a one-run lead. Colonel senior Seth Galloway led off the pivotal inning by bouncing an infield single deep in hole on the left side. Representing the potential tying run, senior Trey Owen came in to run for Galloway and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dotson. Junior Alec Satterfield then hit a grounder that deflected off the tip of Kendall’s glove and toward Harris who charged the ball and fired a bullet to first.
However, Satterfield beat the throw on a bang-bang play with Owen moving to third. Junior Braxton Grubb came out of the bullpen in relief of Kendall and walked Meadows to load the bases. Senior Jacob Craycraft then answered the call to relieve Grubb and induced Vowels to lift a fly ball to center field. Owen tagged up at third and sprinted to the plate to tie the score at four apiece. Cates gave his team its first advantage of the game at 5-4 with an RBI single to right field. Cates was able to reach second on an error on the same play with Meadows going to third. A double by Wilson drove in a couple of insurance runs for Henderson Co. that set the score of 7-4.
Lewis gave Harrison Co. fans some hope when he opened the bottom of the seventh with a base hit through the left side of the infield. In his second inning of work, Colonel junior closer Reed Rheinhart retired the next three batters to preserve the win.
The Breds ended their season with an impressive record of 32-9, reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2013. Henderson Co. improved to 20-17 and will face 8th-ranked Whitley Co. in the semifinals on Friday.
I want to personally thank all of those individuals who helped me throughout the season, especially Coach Whitaker, his assistant coaches and the stat girls. Without your help, the broadcasts on the radio wouldn’t have been nearly as successful and fun to do.
