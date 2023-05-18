The Harrison County Thorobreds outlasted a game Nicholas County nine in the 38th District Championship game, on the Hilltop, on Wednesday, May 17, 4-0.
Harrison County scored a pair or runs on a Brian Vaughn single in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie and give the Breds a 2-0 lead. Vaughn added another RBI in the sixth inning.
Vaughn's brother, Corey, was dominant on the mound, going 6 2/3 scoreless innings before handing the ball over to Jacob Craycraft who got the final out and preserved the shutout.
Harrison County will host the 10th Region tournament, which will get underway on Monday, May 22. The regional tournament draw will take place on Saturday morning, May 20, in the HCHS library.
Teams that will join Harrison County in the eight-team regional tournament includes district winners Campbell County, Mason County and Montgomery County. The Breds will play a runner-up in the first-round of the regional tourney. Those runners-up include Bishop Brossart, Bracken County and Bourbon County. Nicholas County will draw into a bracket opposite of Harrison County.
