Wrapping up a successful 2023 regular campaign in which they won their last 11 games, the Harrison Co. Thorobreds defeated the Scott High Eagles 7-1 and the Fleming Co. Panthers 6-4 on the Hilltop on Mac Whitaker Field. The two games were similar in that Harrison Co. cobbled together one high-scoring inning in each contest to propel the Breds to the finish line.
In the penultimate matchup with Scott High, Harrison Co. sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run first frame. Thorobred senior starting pitcher J. D. Kendall made those initial runs stand up with a complete game victory in a 7-1 Harrison Co. win.
The Breds jumped on the Eagles early with eight of Harrison Co.’s first nine players reaching base in the bottom of the first. Junior Elijah Harris reached on a base on balls and hustled his way to third on an infield single by junior Cliffy McIlvain. Junior Corey Vaughn then connected on a base hit to left field bringing home Harris with the first run of the game. Senior Cameron White walked to load the bases and one out later, junior Mason Smiley delivered a run-scoring bouncer in the hole between short and third. Kendall then helped his own cause with a two-run single to right field.
Senior Bodie Muth took advantage of an error by the Scott High left fielder to get on base with a run crossing the plate. Later in the inning, Muth would score on an error by the Eagle third baseman. Sophomore Jashon Lewis wrapped up the productive frame with an RBI single that gave his team a 7-0 lead.
After that initial surge by the Breds’ offense, a trio of Scott High pitchers shut down the explosive Harrison Co. squad. In the first inning alone, the Breds collected five hits along with seven runs. Over the remainder of the contest, senior starter Casey Hilbert and relievers, junior Gunner Bleha and senior Leo Brown, allowed just one hit, an infield single by Kendall leading off the third. Additionally, after the opening frame, no Harrison Co. runner got as far as third base.
Meanwhile, Kendall hurled one of his best games of the year in his final regular season outing. Kendall pitched a complete game two-hitter in which he walked just one batter while striking out seven.
With their 10th straight win, the Breds improved to 26-8 while Scott High dropped to 10-18.
Earlier this season in Flemingsburg, Harrison Co. struggled but defeated Fleming Co. 9-6. In the return matchup in Cynthiana, the Breds had a difficult time with the Panthers as well. Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Harrison Co. got a grand slam from Lewis to take the advantage for good, eventually coming out on top 6-4.
Thorobred junior starting pitcher Braxton Grubb wrestled with his control, walking four batters, while the normally efficient Harrison Co. defense committed two errors which allowed a couple of unearned runs to score.
In the top of the second frame, Panther junior Austin James led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second by sophomore Dylan Doyle. Senior Tyler Miller reached base on the second of three free passes surrendered in the inning putting runners on first and second. One out later, junior Logan Applegate chased in the first run of the game with an RBI base hit to left field. Sophomore Parker Sills then came to the plate and bounced a grounder to the left side of the infield. In his haste to throw out Sills, Harris threw the ball wildly past first, allowing Miller to score to make the score 2-0.
Fleming Co. added a run in the next frame as well. Junior Brady Faris began the inning with a base on balls. James then laid down a bunt sacrificing Faris to second. A miscommunication on the play then occurred with the Harrison Co. defense leaving to no one covering third. Faris alertly saw the empty bag and raced to it before the Breds could get to him. Doyle, the next batter, lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Faris who crossed the plate just ahead of the throw home, extending the Panther lead to 3-0.
After leaving five runners on base through the first three frames, Harrison Co. finally broke through the scoreless drought in the fourth. Fleming Co. junior starter Nate Ruark began the inning by walking Kendall and Grubb surrounding an infield single by Muth, loading the bases. After running the count to 3-and-0, Lewis got the green light on the next pitch and slammed a home run over the left field fence for a grand slam which turned the 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 advantage. The Breds were able to manufacture another run in the same frame when McIlvain banged a one-bagger to left field with one out, moved to second on a walk to Smiley and then took third on a wild pitch. White then sent a flyball out to right field with McIlvain tagging up and scoring putting Harrison Co. in front 5-3.
The Panthers responded with an unearned run in the top of the fifth. With one out, Faris reached on an error by Kendall at first base. James followed with a base hit to left field and both runners advanced 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt by Doyle. Miller singled through the right side of the infield, plating Faris and narrowing the gap to 5-4.
The Breds responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Kendall and Muth opened the inning with base hits after which they executed a double steal. After Grubb walked to load the bases, Lewis picked up his fifth RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly, giving Harrison Co. an insurance run that increased the Breds’ advantage to 6-4.
Grubb and senior Jacob Craycraft retired seven of the last eight batters to preserve the victory with Craycraft picking up his second save of the season.
Harrison Co. will enter the post-season with a record of 27-8. Meanwhile, Fleming Co. starts its district tournament with a mark of 11-19.
