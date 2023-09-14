Facing a strong running game for the first time this season, the Harrison Co. Thorobreds could not slow down the ground game of the John Hardin Bulldogs in a 58-31 loss in Elizabethtown on Friday night. Using the three-pronged attack of sophomores Emari Simon, Cavalli Pittman and Laysen Anderson, John Hardin amassed 359 rushing yards on 48 carries while scoring six touchdowns. Simon led the way with 14 carries for 165 yards and two TD’s while Pittman amassed 131 yards on 17 rushing attempts with thee scores.
Meanwhile, much like the previous game against West Jessamine, the normally potent Harrison Co. offense hit a snag along the way allowing the Bulldogs to string together 28 consecutive points turning a close game into a blowout.
Penalties continue to be a sticking point as they helped keep the Thorobred offense at bay. Harrison Co. committed 17 infractions for 134 yards. Most disappointing were the six personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties assessed against the Breds.
Ray Graham commented, “We knew we were going to have a hard time stopping their running game because of what we saw on film. They are very fast.”
“We had too many big plays called back because of penalties,” Graham continued. “We’re going to have to work on that.”
Graham concluded, “We lost our cool at times especially towards the end of the game. I still like this team. They work really well with each other. However, we have Bourbon Co. next week and then district games start after that. We’re running short on time to work on things.”
Harrison Co. won the toss and elected to go on offense to begin the game. That decision proved to be a good one when, on the second play from scrimmage with ball on the Thorobred six-yard line, Harrison Co. senior quarterback Kaydon Custard found a surprisingly open junior Jashon Lewis near the far sideline at the 25-yard line. Lewis caught the ball and then out-raced the John Hardin defense down the field for a record setting 94-yard touchdown reception. Custard ran for the two-point conversion and with only 67 seconds erased from the scoreboard, the Breds led 8-0.
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to respond. Senior Donte Jones ignited the possession with a 28-yard kickoff return that gave his team great field position at the Harrison Co. 48-yard line. Four straight strong runs by Pittman behind the left side of his offensive line for a total of 31 yards set the ball at the 17-yard line. Following a timeout, the next play found Simon dashing nearly untouched through the Thorobred defense on a trap play for a TD. John Hardin freshman kicker Ashton Russell, who was 6-for-7 on PAT kicks in the game, split the uprights for the extra point bringing his team back to within a point at 8-7 with 8:48 left in the initial quarter.
On the next drive, due to a couple of penalties, Harrison Co. found itself backed up at their own four-yard line. Two plays later, Custard was sacked in the end zone for a safety with 8:09 on the clock giving the Bulldogs a 9-8 advantage.
After the two teams exchanged possessions that ended in turnovers, John Hardin continued to rip through the Thorobred defense with Pittman and Simon carrying the load. Pittman covered the last nine yards to the goal line, extending his team’s lead to 16-8 with 2:42 remaining in the first period.
Harrison Co. then embarked on its best drive of the night, beginning at the Bulldog 40-yard line. Aided by a 21-yard run by Custard, a defensive pass interference penalty whistled against the John Hardin defense and a 16-yard reception by junior Tanner Tumey, the Breds found themselves at the six-yard line. Custard called his own number on the 12th play of the drive and found the endzone. Custard tied the score at 16 apiece with a two-point conversion with 11:31 left in the second quarter.
The high-scoring nature of the contest continued on the ensuing possession. Pittman exhibited his speed when he covered the final 43 yards to the end zone on another run to the left side, leaving Harrison Co. defenders in his wake. With 8:33 remaining in the first half, the Bulldogs had recaptured the advantage at 23-16.
The two defenses rose to the occasion for the rest of the half. In their final two drives of the second period, the Breds gained a total of only 38 yards while the Harrison Co. defense held down the John Hardin offense to the tune of just 17 total yards its last two possessions of the half.
The Bulldogs reversed the scoreless trend when they came out of the halftime locker room loaded for bear, utilizing their vaunted running game to score on their first four drives. The Breds tried their best to keep pace but ultimately saw John Hardin pull away for the easy victory.
A good kickoff return of a short kick gave the Bulldogs great opening field position near midfield to open the third quarter. However, two holding penalties whistled against John Hardin at the first part of the drive nearly derailed the possession. That’s when the Bulldog ground game reemerged to pick up big chunks of yardage as it had in the first quarter. Simon, Anderson and senior Jabari Wilson combined to rush for 35 yards on four carries, advancing the ball to the 21-yard line. With the Harrison Co. defense placing nine players in the box, Bulldog sophomore quarterback called for a play-action pass which froze the defenders and allowed junior M. J. Hayes to sneak behind the Thorobred defense and catch the only pass attempt of the contest for a 21-yard TD. With 9:00 left in the third period, John Hardin had stretched its lead to 30-16.
Despite its struggles in the latter part of the first half, Harrison Co.’s offense came back to life in its initial drive of the second half. Beginning at their own four-yard line, the Breds got 37 and 11-yard receptions by Lewis and junior Jaxson Zink, respectively, as well as a nifty 20-yard scramble for a first down by Custard, to move the ball to the 22-yard line. Three plays later, Custard found Tumey with a 17-yard touchdown pass. Tumey then caught the two-point conversion pass from Custard, pulling Harrison Co. back to within a six-point deficit at 30-24 with 6:52 remaining in the third stanza.
From that point, the Bulldogs extended their advantage with three scoring drives while the Breds misfired on fourth down just shy of the 50-yard line on their next two possessions. Richardson’s five-yard TD run capped a six-play, 47-yard drive after which a five-play, 48-yard possession was culminated in a six-yard scoring jaunt by Simon. John Hardin’s advantage ballooned to 51-24 when Pittman burst over the goal line on a one-yard dive with 5:11 left in the matchup.
Harrison Co. appeared to be on the verge of getting back on the scoreboard three minutes later when senior Demond Larue reached the one-yard line following a two-yard run. Larue got the ball again on the next snap and as he tried to stretch the ball across the goal line, the pigskin was knocked out of his hands and was recovered by Bulldog junior Nate Gayfield who eluded Thorobred defenders on his way to the far sideline where he turned upfield and followed a caravan of teammates who shielded him on his way to a 99-yard return for the TD. With 2:10 remaining, John Hardin held its largest lead at 58-24.
Harrison Co. was able to finish the game on a positive note when Tumey caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Custard with 1:17 left. Junior Oliver Sager nailed his first varsity extra point to set the final score at 58-31.
The Breds dropped their record to 2-2 on the season while the Bulldogs improved to 2-2.
For the game, Harrison Co. outgained John Hardin, 489-390. Custard led the Thorobred ground attack with 15 carries for 127 yards. Senior Jessie Mitchell picked up 57 yards on 12 rushes. Custard was 15-of-37 through the air for 288 yards and three TDs. His main targets were Lewis who caught four passes for 153 yards and a score as well as Tumey who logged five receptions covering 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Harrison Co. was unable to convert John Hardin’s only turnover into points while the Bulldogs capitalized on both of the Breds’ miscues. Harrison Co. was 6-for-12 on third down conversions while John Hardin was 6-for-7 on third down opportunities.
The Breds will return to the Hilltop on Friday night when they will host Bourbon Co. The Colonels have had a rough start to the season, losing all four of their games to Western Hills, South Laurel, Montgomery Co. and Lincoln Co. last week. Bourbon Co. has been outscored by a combined score of 154-26. Game time at the Athletic Complex is 7:30. Homecoming festivities will also be celebrated at halftime.
Harrison Co. and the Colonels met last year on the Hilltop with Bourbon Co. outslugging the Breds 70-53. The game on Friday will mark the 59th meeting between the border rivals. Harrison Co. leads the series 37-20-1 including a mark of 19-9-1 in games played in Cynthiana. Graham’s record against the Colonels as the Harrison Co. coach is 16-10.
Game Notes
The 94-yd TD pass from Custard to Lewis was the longest in Thorobred history. The previous longest reception occurred in August 2019 against Newport at the Athletic Complex when Tyler Hudgins found Tayshaun Custard with a 92-yard scoring toss.
Lewis’s 153 receiving yards were the most by a Harrison Co. player since Jovon Williams pulled in 166 yards through the air in August 2015 against North Laurel in a game played at South Laurel in the Cumberland Valley Bowl.
Prior to John Hardin’s fumble return for a TD, the last time a Thorobred opponent scored in such a fashion came when Rowan Co. scored on a fumble return in October 2019 in Morehead.
Custard’s rushing touchdown was the 38th in his career, tying him with John Talbott (1963-65) for the most TD’s scored by way of the run in Harrison Co. history.
