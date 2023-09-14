Breds knock off Pendleton Co. in JV football action

The HCHS JV football team knocked off Pendleton County, 38-12, on Monday evening at Ingles Stadium. Here, the Breds scored their first TD of the game when Karsyn Sumpter out-fought three Pendleton County defenders to haul in a pass from QB Jacori Hinton.

Facing a strong running game for the first time this season, the Harrison Co. Thorobreds could not slow down the ground game of the John Hardin Bulldogs in a 58-31 loss in Elizabethtown on Friday night. Using the three-pronged attack of sophomores Emari Simon, Cavalli Pittman and Laysen Anderson, John Hardin amassed 359 rushing yards on 48 carries while scoring six touchdowns. Simon led the way with 14 carries for 165 yards and two TD’s while Pittman amassed 131 yards on 17 rushing attempts with thee scores.

Meanwhile, much like the previous game against West Jessamine, the normally potent Harrison Co. offense hit a snag along the way allowing the Bulldogs to string together 28 consecutive points turning a close game into a blowout.

