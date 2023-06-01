Breds crush competition in run to region crown

The Harrison Co. Thorobreds were able to exorcise some demons last week by winning the 10th Region Baseball Tournament on Mac Whitaker Field. After defeating the Bourbon Co. Colonels in the first round 6-2, Harrison Co. scored five runs late in its semifinal matchup with the Mason Co. Royals to win going away, 11-4. The next night, in the championship game, the Breds trounced the two-time defending 10th Region champion Campbell Co. Camels 11-1 in six innings to advance to the state tournament.
Following the title game, Mac Whitaker said, “I am so proud of this team. This was really a special win for them. We beat a very good team tonight. I’m so proud of (senior) J. D. (Kendall). He pitched one of his best games tonight.”
Whitaker added, “We made some mistakes tonight but we didn’t let them become contagious. We learned so much in those games in Florida. Playing against those great players and great teams made us realize what we had to do to make ourselves better. Those four losses might have taught us more than any of the games here in Kentucky.”
“We were 31-4 in Kentucky,” Whitaker noted. “I didn’t realize until after the game that we had won 15 straight games. When you consider how difficult our schedule was, that’s impressive.”
Whitaker concluded, “I want to thank everybody who came out to watch us play tonight. What an atmosphere! There is nowhere else in Kentucky that can support the size of crowds we had. There really are no bad seats. The players really appreciate seeing all the fans. It gets them pumped up. I also want to thank the administration, especially Bo Switzer, and all that they do to make this a first class tournament.”
By any measure, 10 years is a long time to wait for anything. Going into the 2023 post-season, if you’re a Harrison Co. Thorobred baseball fan, the 10 years since Harrison Co. last won a 10th Region Tournament title felt like an eternity. Between 1984 and 2013, the Breds captured the 10th Region Tournament championship trophy 21 times and during that same time period, Harrison Co. never went more than two years without taking the big trophy home.
Following a 1-0 win over Campbell Co. in the 2013 region championship game, the Breds defeated Ryle in the first round of the state tournament before losing to Central Hardin 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Who would have thought, with that kind of success and consistency against 10th Region competition, that Harrison Co. would embark on a 10-year drought without a 10th Region Tournament crown?
The emergence of Campbell Co. and Scott High as region powers, injuries to key players, the tragic and untimely death of team leader Brett Persinger, and just plain old bad luck all contributed to the Breds’ struggles.
In last year’s post-season, it seemed as though even the baseball gods had turned their backs on the Harrison Co. program. First, in the 38th District Tournament championship game, the Breds led the Nicholas Co. Blue Jackets 7-3 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh only to watch Nicholas Co. junior Ryan Johnson launch a pitch over the left center field fence for a game-tying grand slam home run. In the bottom of the ninth, Blue Jacket senior Dalton Davenport connected on a two-out RBI single to right center field that gave his team the improbable come from behind victory.
If that loss wasn’t brutal enough, merely four days later in the first round of the 10th Region Tournament, the Breds led Campbell Co. 4-3 with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the seventh. Camel junior Jake Gross singled to keep his team’s hopes alive. With a count of 1-and-2, senior Zack Riley then blasted a two-run homer that allowed Campbell Co. to yank victory from the jaws of defeat, handing Harrison Co. another crushing loss and ending the Breds’ season.
With only one senior on that team, the Breds were optimistic that they would come back in 2023 bigger, stronger, faster and more focused. Going up against one of the toughest schedules in recent memory, Harrison Co. entered the post-season with a record of 27-8 and riding an 11-game winning streak.
After defeating Nicholas Co. 4-0 to capture the 38th District Tournament title, the Breds drew Bourbon Co. in the first round of the region tourney. Harrison Co. junior Mason Smiley led his team to a victory with two home runs, advancing the Breds to the semifinals against the Mason Co. Royals.
In the first round of this tourney, Mason Co. won a hard fought 1-0 battle over Bishop Brossart. Royal sophomore Cray Fite led off the bottom of the fourth with a homer for the only run of the game. Meanwhile, junior Landon Scilley pitched a complete game two-hitter.
Harrison Co. made sure its contest against the Royals wouldn’t be nearly that close, scoring five runs in the second inning, thanks primarily to Mason Co. junior starter Eli Porter’s wildness. The Royals mounted a comeback attempt, closing the gap to 6-4 in the sixth frame. However, the Breds put the game out of reach with five more runs in the top of the seventh that made the final score 11-4.
Harrison Co. senior Cameron White began the second inning with a single between first and second. After Smiley sacrificed White to second, senior Malachi Feeback was walked and Kendall was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Sophomore Brian Vaughn reached on a base on balls, allowing White to trot home with the first run of the matchup. One out later, juniors Elijah Harris and Cliffy McIlvain drew back-to-back walks, increasing the Breds’ lead to 3-0. Junior Corey Vaughn then hit a bouncer to the left side that hit the cut between the infield grass and dirt, causing the ball to jump over the outstretched glove of the shortstop and sail into left center field for a double. Both runners scored extending Harrison Co.’s advantage to 5-0.
The Breds picked up another run in the top of the fifth. White connected on a two-bagger down the right filed line to open the frame. White proceeded to advance to third on a passed ball and later scored on a wild pitch to put Harrison Co. up 6-0.
Mason Co. finally scratched the scoreboard with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. After the first two batters reached base on singles, senior Cameron Rosel drove in one run with a two-out double with more runners crossing the plate on an error by Harris, cutting the deficit to 6-3.
Unwilling to go quietly into the night, the Royals closed to within two runs with a single marker in the bottom of the sixth. Junior Eli Porter and Fite opened the inning with singles putting runners on first and third. An errant pickoff throw to first base allowed Porter to score making the score 6-4.
With Mason Co. nipping at their heels, the Breds exploded for five runs in the top of the seventh. Corey Vaughn blooped the first pitch of the frame into left field for a base hit and subsequently stole second. White followed with his second double of the contest which plated Vaughn. A single by Smiley put runners on the corners after which Feeback lifted a sacrifice fly into left field sending another run across the plate. After Kendall reached on an error, junior Eli Phelps came to the plate as a pinch-hitter and delivered a run-scoring poke to right field that expanded Harrison Co.’s lead to 9-4. Sophomore Jashon Lewis brought another run home with a sacrifice fly to left field. The final tally of the rally occurred courtesy of a fielder obstruction call that permitted Phelps to cross the dish and set the final score at 11-4.
The Royals loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Thorobred senior reliever Jacob Craycraft snuffed out the comeback attempt by inducing Fite to fly out to left field, thus preserving the victory.
With their 14th consecutive win, the Breds improved to 30-8. A young Mason Co. squad finished the season at 23-8, giving the Royals their highest win total since 1998.
Campbell Co. slipped past Montgomery Co. 5-4 in the other semifinal matchup setting up a Harrison Co. vs. Campbell Co. matchup in the 10th Region Tournament for the fourth time in a row with the Camels winning the previous three games including an 8-5 Campbell Co. victory in the 2021 championship tilt at Meinken Field in Covington.
Going into the title matchup, the two teams had combined for 30 region championships.
Back on April 17th in Claryville, the Breds fell to Campbell Co. 6-4.
Time for redemption.
In front of a capacity crowd, Harrison Co. got all its frustrations with the Camels out of its system by taking care of business and scoring in each of innings three through six while Kendall was dominating on the mound, surrendering just one run in the Breds’ 11-1 win.
After the two squads failed to score in the first two frames, Lewis got the scoring going for Harrison Co. in the bottom of the third. With one out, Lewis drew a base on balls, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Lewis broke the scoreless tie with two outs when the Campbell Co. third baseman mishandled a ground ball off the bat of Corey Vaughn for an error that allowed Lewis to score.
The Breds blew the game wide open with six runs crossing the plate in the bottom of the fourth by sending 11 batters to the dish. Smiley jump started the rally with a base hit to left field. Following a sacrifice bunt by Feeback, Kendall hit a flare to right field that put runners on first and third. Brian Vaughn produced a run-producing single to center field that was followed by an RBI base hit up the middle by Lewis. Harris then smacked a double into the gap that brought two more runs home. Harris scored as well when McIlvain lifted a fly ball toward the right center field gap where the Camel center fielder and right fielder collided just steps away from the fence causing the spheroid to fall to the ground for an error. White put the finishing touches on the decisive inning with an RBI one-bagger to straight away center field leading to a 7-0 lead.
Campbell Co. scored their lone run in the top of the fifth. Junior Parker Schweitzer singled to start the frame. Junior Spencer Voss came in to run for Schweitzer and came home two outs later on a base hit by senior Jake Gross.
Harrison Co. tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth. After the first two batters were retired, Harris reached on a walk and promptly stole second after which McIlvain singled him home. Corey Vaughn then crunched a two-run homer over the left field fence that increased the Breds’ advantage to 10-1.
Needing just one run to end the game early in the bottom of the sixth, Feeback came to the plate with one down and struck out. However, the third strike slipped past the Camel catcher and Feeback was able to race to first before the throw from the catcher got there. In fact, the catcher’s throw sailed down the first base line permitting Feeback to get to second base. With two outs and Brian Vaughn at the plate, Feeback took off toward third on a 1-and-0 pitch and slid into third as the throw from the catcher dribbled behind the third baseman. Feeback got up and dashed home where his teammates were anxiously waiting on him to cross the plate with the game-ending run in the 11-1 triumph.
Kendall pitched a complete game five-hitter, giving up just two walks (one of which was intentional) while striking out six.
Campbell Co. saw its season come to an end with a record of 29-10. Meanwhile, Harrison Co. will head to the state tournament with a record of 31-8 and riding the wings of a 15-game winning streak.
The Breds have now won at least 30 games in a season 19 times in the program’s history and have earned 22 region championships. Only five other Kentucky baseball programs have won at least 22 region titles: Elizabethtown (26); St. Xavier (25); Owensboro (24); Pleasure Ridge Park (23); and Bowling Green (22)
Harrison Co. will play the Pikeville Panthers in the first round of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington (formerly the home of the Lexington Legends). The game will take place on Friday, June 2nd at 5:00. Pikeville is the 15th Region champion and has a record of 24-11.
The Panthers lost their last three games of the regular season before making a successful run through the post-season. Pikeville had a couple of close calls in the 15th Region Tournament. The Panthers turned back Paintsville 3-1 in eight innings in the semifinals and then went into an extra frame again in the championship game where they defeated two-time defending region champion Johnson Central, 8-7. Pikeville’s region championship was the 10th in school history but its first since 2012. The Panthers have one of the best sophomore pitchers in the state in Isaac Duty who has a 1.34 ERA and opposing batters are hitting just .126 against him. Duty was also the quarterback for the Class A state football champions last fall at Pikeville.
The Breds have played Pikeville four times, winning all four. Their last meeting was in the 1994 McDonald’s Classic on the Hilltop. Harrison Co. won that game 7-0.
