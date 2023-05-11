Breds continue winning ways

The HCHS Thorobred senior baseball players and a statistician were honored prior to the Breds game with Paris last week. From the left, head coach Mac Whitaker, assistant coach Vince Harris, Jacob Craycraft, assistant coach Taylor Hill, Chris Coy, assistant coach Mark Sadler, Malachi Feeback, J.D. Kendall, Bodie Muth, Cameron White, assistant coach Xavier Carter, stat girl Kyla Soard and assistant coach Colin Duffie.