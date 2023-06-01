A total of nine Harrison County athletes qualified for the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships, which will be held this Friday, June 2, at the UK Track and Field Complex, in Lexington.
For the Breds, Tanner Tumey qualified in three events. He was second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.75 seconds, just behind winner Aiden Nevels, a senior from Highlands who ran a 15.71.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Tumey was also second, this time in 41.94 seconds, just behind Asher Mattox of Bourbon County, who ran a time of 40.80.
Tumey was also one of four runners from Harrison County who made up the 4 x 400 meter relay team. The Breds finished fourth in the finals, but their time was still good enough to qualify for the Class 2A State Meet. Team members included Tumey, Dylan Duckworth, Lawson Hunt and Kaydon Custard.
Arwen French, an 8th grader, qualified in two different events for the Fillies. She was fifth in the 100 meter hurdles, just behind teammate Makenna Dennie, who finished fourth, who also qualified for the state meet. Dennie ran a 17.78 and French crossed the finish line in 17.85.
French also qualified in the triple jump with a third place finish. Her leap of 31-8.75, was behind two Highlands seniors. Haley Zell won with a jump of 34-3 and Maggie Ossege was third with a leap of 32-2.5.
Also for the Fillies, Layla Davis and Marlie Tolle both advanced in the shot put. Davis took third in the event with a throw of 31 feet, one inch and Tolle was fourth with a toss of 30-feet, two inches.
Both are freshmen at HCHS. The winning throw was 36-5, by Jaden Oldham of Franklin County. Second place was Rylee Swope of Highlands, with a toss of 32-0.5. Both Oldham and Swope are seniors.
“We had quite a few other athletes who were really close to qualifying for the state meet,” said HCHS track coach Robert Walker. “We are a really young team this year, but the future looks really bright for both teams.”
Walker and Fillies middle school girl’s coach Alicia Glenn took their Bluegrass Conference champs to Louisville last weekend for the Middle School State Championships that were held at Eastern High School.
“There were well over 1,000 entrants at the meet and it lasted seven hours and 15 minutes,” Walker said.
After the smoke cleared, HCMS had three athletes earn points. Savannah Kennedy had the highest finish with a second place showing in the girls 100 meter hurdles.
Arwen French was fourth in the triple jump and, on the Colts side, Landon Custard was 8th in the 110 meter hurdles.
