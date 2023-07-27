Cynthiana Country Club member J.D. Ashbrook and his guest, J.P. Toomey, earned a three-shot victory in the two-day member/guest golf tournament, held last weekend at the nine-hole golf course on Millersburg Pike.
Ashbrook-Toomey finished the two days with a 166, three shots better than a pair of teams that finished with 169.
On the first day of the tournament, Ashbrook and Toomey fired a 62, which was tied for second going into the second day of the tournament with eventual runner-up Joe Henson and his guest, Clint Bishop.
The first day of the tournament consisted of nine holes of a two-man scramble, followed by nine holes of better ball.
The format on Sunday had nine holes of Chapman alternate shot, followed by nine holes where each player had to count his entire score.
Tied for second place in the tournament were Johnny Mac Dawson and his guest, Chris Cook. They carded a 67 on Saturday and bounced back with a tourney low 102, on Sunday.
Colin Duffie and his guest, Taylor Hill, fired a 61 on Saturday and followed that up with a 109 on Sunday to tie for fourth overall with IV Collins and his guest, Jon Henson.
The tournament, better known as The Jungle, is the annual member-guest men’s tournament at the CCC. It is named for the late Jim “Jungle” Letcher, who had a particular affinity for the member-guest format.
His son, Kevin Letcher, along with Kevin’s oldest son, Owen, played together for the first time in this year’s event. That team finished 12th overall with a Saturday score of 65 and a Sunday score of 109 for a two-day total of 174.
A total of 45 two-man teams participated in the event.
Two CCC members were awarded the Jungle Cup for the lowest back-nine scores on Sunday.
Winning the low-net Jungle Cup was IV Collins with a 34, net 31. The low gross score for CCC members was turned in by Joe Henson who fired a four-under 32 on the back-nine, on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.