Cynthiana Country Club member J.D. Ashbrook and his guest, J.P. Toomey, earned a three-shot victory in the two-day member/guest golf tournament, held last weekend at the nine-hole golf course on Millersburg Pike.

Ashbrook-Toomey finished the two days with a 166, three shots better than a pair of teams that finished with 169.

