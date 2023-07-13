HARRISON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL “THOROBREDS”
2023 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 Calloway County Trigg Co. Bowl 6:30
Aug. 25 Estill County HOME 7:30
Sept. 1 West Jessamine HOME 7:30
Sept. 8 John Hardin away 7:30
Sept. 15 Bourbon County HOME 7:30
Sept. 22 Grant County away (DISTRICT) 7:30
Sept. 29 OPEN
Oct. 6 Mason County HOME (DISTRICT) 7:30
Oct. 13 Covington Catholic away (DISTRICT) TBD
Oct. 20 Covington Holmes HOME (DISTRICT) 7:30
Oct. 27 Garrard County HOME 7:30
