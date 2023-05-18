The draw for the 10th Region Softball Tournmanent, which will get underway on Monday, May 22 at Bourbon County High School, will take place on Saturday morning, May 20.
The draw will take place in the Harrison County High School library, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The eight-team tournament will pit district winners against district runners-up in the first-round, which means Harrison County and Nicholas County will draw into opposite brackets.
The district winners that will join Harrison County include 37th District champion Campbell County, 39th District winner Bracken County and 40th District champ Montgomery County.
The Fillies will play one of the runners-up in the first round of the regional tournament which will be either Scott High School (37th District), Mason County (39th District) or George Rogers Clark (40th District).
