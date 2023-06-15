The Cynthiana Rotary welcomed Tomi Jean Clifford, Executive Director of the Cynthiana Harrison County Chamber of Commerce. Tomi Jean shared about updates for the Splash Pad and various other topics within the community.
The Rotary Club presented a $1000 check toward the Splash Pad project from funds raised during the “2022 Fabulous 4th” celebration, bringing the total funding to $4500 from the Rotary Club in Cynthiana.
