From the time I was just a tiny child I did not like the endings of things. I never wanted a story to end or the day to end. I learned very early to dread the goodbyes when my daddy’s leave was up and he had to go back to the war again. I loved the Saturday serial at the movies because the story just kept going as did Ma Perkins on the radio, but sadly they too eventually ran their course and ending was inevitable.

While I had this dread of endings, I also developed a dislike for beginnings. The first day of school was always a disappointment. Not much was accomplished. The first introduction to someone leaves way too many unanswered questions, new shoes always rub tender spots and a new puppy creates its own brand of havoc. No, I don’t like beginnings all that much either. Give me the middles of things every time for there lies all the good stuff !

