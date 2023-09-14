From the time I was just a tiny child I did not like the endings of things. I never wanted a story to end or the day to end. I learned very early to dread the goodbyes when my daddy’s leave was up and he had to go back to the war again. I loved the Saturday serial at the movies because the story just kept going as did Ma Perkins on the radio, but sadly they too eventually ran their course and ending was inevitable.
While I had this dread of endings, I also developed a dislike for beginnings. The first day of school was always a disappointment. Not much was accomplished. The first introduction to someone leaves way too many unanswered questions, new shoes always rub tender spots and a new puppy creates its own brand of havoc. No, I don’t like beginnings all that much either. Give me the middles of things every time for there lies all the good stuff !
The middle is where things are the most interesting, more stuff actually gets done, there is time enough to attend to the details that need attention and the threat of the dreaded ending of something good, fun, beneficial or challenging is safely protected tucked away in the middle of the event or happening or even life itself. The middle of a book is where it is the most engaging and another example is middle age itself. It is that time in our life when we are at the top of our game. We have had lots of experience and have secure footing and so many mistakes brought about by youthful vigor are behind us. We are strong enough to tackle big challenges and wise enough to make good decisions. Yes, the middle is a great place.
For instance, I just attended a retirement event for Lori Mitchell Gaunce up at the College on the Hill. Let me tell you about some of the things Lori accomplished while working in the ‘middle’ of her career. She realized early that classes needed to be available when students need them and worked long, hard hours creating our SAP (Student Accomplishment Profile) report that showed us exactly who needed what classes and when. This creativity was the basis of all the early academic success at Licking Valley Campus.
Also during her brilliant career, she awarded 29,982 credentials to 10,000 students. And while this would have been enough accomplishment for many, the college made her the official Registrar for all of MCTCS and the Director of the local campus.
Just to put the curl on the top of the cone, she also envisioned and sketched on a napkin the design for the current building. The architect took her ideas and today when you drive by you can see what she outlined all those years ago.
So many times in small towns and communities, the brightest of our young people go to different places to follow their life’s calling. With Lori, this community greatly benefitted when she made the decision to pursue her brilliant career right here at home. And yes, while this is indeed one of those dreaded endings, we will always have the glorious positive result of the ‘middle’ she created and gifted to all of us.
A new semester has started now and strong young hands are hard at work making dreams become more of a possibility for the young people in our community. We are so blessed by all those talented people who put their hand to the plow and made and today make College in Cynthiana a reality.
