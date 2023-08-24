Earlier this week I hit the official milestone of holding my position in the newsroom for three months. Those three months have both flown and dragged by.
Some days Im screaming at the top of my lungs hoping some kind of higher power will hear me and take mercy on the gigantic list of things I have to do in the small amount of crunched time I have.
Other days, I find myself wondering if I could write a column from the perspective of a bee, just to keep readers on their toes.
But, I have been met with a few constants on this winding roller coaster of a not so typical 40 hour work week.
I have been met with kindness. A few specific names come to mind, but I won’t put them on the spot.
Instead, I want to share with you a few feelings I haven’t had the time to express during my busy schedule here at the paper. Find the sentence that belongs to you, and please hold it close to your heart.
I am still looking forward to our lasagna night.
The article you ripped out of a magazine to share with me is hanging on my fridge.
When you stopped me in the street to share your love of our paper, I went back to the office and cried a few tears because it had been a very hard day.
I know you didn’t like that article, but I am proud of it and you taught me to stand by my work.
The kindness you showed me on my first day in town made things a little easier, and the pizza you give our community is a constant I know I can rely on.
Thank you for sending your friends to get the bat out of my house
While at first I found our impromptu meeting vaguely annoying, I am glad you took the time to express what you look for in a paper that serves your community.
Seriously, thank you for getting the bat out of my house.
I’m sure the next three months at this job will be filled with more kindness, lasagna, frustration, magazine articles, tough assignments, pizza, tears and a multitude of other things I can’t even begin to imagine.
For my sake, and the integrity of my security deposit, I hope the next three months are bat free.
