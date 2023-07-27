Sometimes it seems we humans are prone to take the good things that are a part of our life for granted. I just got a very good lesson in gratitude and while it is not Kendall’s intent to provide her staff writers a pulpit here I go, forgive me.
A very painful sick spell found itself parked too close for comfort and I was immediately fell very weak. My daughters, and Stephanie Phillips bless them, helped me get medical care and this is where things got interesting.
The level of pain made my brain fuzzy, I guess because as soon as I was admitted to the hospital, things start whizzing. At every turn it seemed the staff had miraculous answers, solution and efforts that made a difference at once.
The professional personnel immediately found solutions and answers. I could go on and on, but the point I am trying to make is that we who live in this region are incredibly lucky to have our marvelous hospital. The level of professionalism is amazing. After all, we are a little place and these miracle workers could drive in several directions and make more money. Instead, you feel while in their care that the patient is their major concern.
The memory of those SRNA blue uniformed young people standing by my bedside meant, that even as weak as I was, they knew and did exactly what was needed. If you are new to our town and are curious about the level of care you could receive here your worries are over.
Yes, we might be missing a big city amenity or so ---no 40 story apartment buildings, I guess, but all the important elements that will keep your family healthy and safe are right here in our little city.
All our readers know I spend many words telling about the virtues of my Appalachia, but truth to tell if push came to shove I must admit the level of education, professionalism and excellence found here in our special neck of the woods is incredible. How lucky we are.
When we cross the path of an educator, medical person, paster, security personnel and many more, maybe it would make their day lighter if you mentioned how much you appreciate all they do for our community.
I wanted to call out by name so many nurses’ names, but I might miss one and every one deserves a gold ribbon. Thank all of you. I feel so lucky you were there.
How is the Crape Myrtle planning going? The more we put out now the more beautiful we will be next fall.
