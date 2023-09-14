Isn’t it interesting how, within our somewhat similar communities, families and individuals will have unique and unusual foods that they consume? We seem to think that oddball food stuff is just found in faraway countries, but the truth is there is some weird stuff eaten right here at home.
My mother often ate crackers and milk. That’s right, crunched up crackers in a glass of milk. Naturally I took up the tradition, I and eat it often. Usually what I hear from people around here is, ‘Yuck,’ or ‘You’ve gotta be kidding,’ or that sounds awful.’
I started to wonder if there was anyone in the whole world, other than me, who eats crackers and milk. So I decided to ask around and see. When I was at my office, I asked the city clerk if she had ever heard of eating crackers and milk. I was surprised and pleased to hear that that her answer was, ”yes.” She told me that she saw her Aunt Macie eat it on occasion.
Then she explained that mostly her family ate cornbread and milk, not crackers with milk. That sounds about as bad to me as crackers and milk does to others, but it turns out that cornbread and milk is a common snack around here.
I didn’t stop here. I began to ask around a little more about these dietary phenomenon, and the responses were most interesting. How about this one, cornbread and buttermilk? Now let’s be serious here for a minute: Anyone who eats corn bread with buttermilk has no business criticizing the crackers and milk eaters.
Then there is the fellow who enjoys dumplings and beans. Yes, that’s right, beans and dumplings! This savory meal was passed down from a time when that was all there was to eat in the house of thirteen children. I don’t like it very much when people say “yuck” to my eating crackers and milk, so I’ll just stay silent here!
The all-time champ is this one passed down from Hazard Kentucky: Milk toast the old time way. This delight calls for bread broken into small pieces and fried with a little lard in an iron skillet. When the bread is nice and toasty, milk mixed with a little sugar is added to the skillet. This doesn’t sound too bad to me: I think I’ll ask my wife to fix a little this morning! Or maybe, just maybe, I’d better stick to crackers and milk.
