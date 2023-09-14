Isn’t it interesting how, within our somewhat similar communities, families and individuals will have unique and unusual foods that they consume? We seem to think that oddball food stuff is just found in faraway countries, but the truth is there is some weird stuff eaten right here at home.

My mother often ate crackers and milk. That’s right, crunched up crackers in a glass of milk. Naturally I took up the tradition, I and eat it often. Usually what I hear from people around here is, ‘Yuck,’ or ‘You’ve gotta be kidding,’ or that sounds awful.’

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.