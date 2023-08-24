There are many people in our area who have visited Maui on vacation and are horrified at the level of devastation suffered in the recent wild winds pushing wild fires.
One way to compare the loss we might think how we would react if overnight Frankfort, with all its historic structures, records and artifacts, suddenly was turned to ash. The human loss is more than can ever be accurately compiled. No one will ever know the full extent of this carnage.
While we unfortunately hear about floods, fires, tornado etc. over and over, it does seem we hear more of this now than perhaps in the past.
When Eastern Kentucky went under, it really hurt so many people as did the tornadoes in the western part of the state. We sent money and supplies immediately and our governor stepped up and applied resources that make such a difference.
But Maui seems so far away and, while we can resort to Red Cross donations, we mostly feel helpless.
I haven’t done a lot of traveling, but Hawaii including Maui is one of the few places I have visited three times. It always felt almost like an out of body experience. Everything about those islands is magical—the food, the music, the breezes, the waves and most of all the people.
On one of our visits, my husband had a heart attack and we found ourselves in King’s Hospital. Thus began an interlude that has forever found a home in my mind and heart.
Three lovely light brown complexioned women, dressed in the traditional Muu Muus, swooped down and surrounded me in the waiting room. I was worried to the point of distraction about my husband, but they would have none of it.
These women had never laid their eyes on me, did not know my name, or home location. Yet they stepped up to comfort, console and help me through a truly terrifying time. All the rest of the time through the hospitalization and recovery in a nearby hotel they kept in close contact. They wanted nothing from me and would take nothing, not even lunch. Such kindness was incredible and unforgettable.
The rest of that trip in Hawaii was dotted with other generous kindnesses—the hotel moved us to the Penthouse suite at no additional cost, fruit, flowers and meal tickets were included. One of the hotel employees took on the task of unraveling the confusion of air reservations for our return trip. They took us to the airport and stayed with us until we were airborne.
I had always hoped to return someday and when the news about the destruction and loss of life hit, it seemed to me almost like a personal loss as hurtful as the wild flooding in my beloved Appalachians.
There is a spirit of Aloha that pervades these lovely islands and even if you have never been there just knowing that this is a people who need for us to care is important today. If you can there are going to be many ways we can send support. We need to keep our eyes and ears open for the names and addresses of reputable organizations who will use our donations to lend a hand to a gentle people who are in such terrible need for a kind hand up right now.
Mahala — the Hawaiian way of saying thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.