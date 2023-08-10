Saying that we these days are pretty far removed from an agrarian economy is quite obvious. We no longer have to depend on the good earth and individual wit to answer our needs. Also, there are fewer and fewer of us who even have a glimmer of a memory of how one could even figure out how to get along without our big box stores. For instance, take apple harvest and what happened to all that crunchy goodness.
Once upon at time there was a giant of a man, standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall, who was largely responsible for settling our valley. He loved apples and thought if a man owned a piece of land he should feel obligated to plant apple trees.
No, this man was not the mythical Johnny Appleseed.
His name was Ben Sargeant and he was real and I was privileged to know him when he was in his last decades. In order to assist his neighbors and friends with the planting, he himself planted several orchards, kept grafted saplings growing and strong and gifted them to others for most of his adult life.
My daddy, when I was little, bought a small farm from Mr. Ben, who had decided to open a grocery store and needed some ready cash for merchandise.
Thus, our family became the owners of not only a house, outhouse, barn, chicken house and a deep well, but also a glorious orchard of Red and Yellow Delicious Apple trees, Early Harvest and Winesaps. Along with these trees, there was an outlier with no name, but with a glorious harvest of huge red apples that were perfect for drying. Climbing this tree was very easy with an abundance of places to sit comfortably and read.
It didn’t take long for this particular tree to become a favorite. Daddy loved the fried apple pies that mother would make from the dried fruit. I loved the wide spread of branches that created such a shady place for play house creation. I could also perch on its branches to read a book, far from the sight of adults handing out chores.
If a tree can become a pet, then I might say daddy and I coddled the tree as if it were a family pet. It was our ‘special’ tree; something we shared but then there was the storm!
Right at the height of harvest time an unusually strong storm blew through our valley and right up the mountain and through our orchard. Most of the trees held up through it, but the one casualty was our much-loved Horse Apple Tree.
Most of its heavy laden branches were sheared off because of the weight of the apples and the strength of the wind. The trunk of the tree and one fairly small branch did survive. Being prone to tears anyway, I set to and cried for days. Not a little bit of sniffling — this was loud sobbing, a real drama queen, for sure.
There was no way to replace the tree with a younger one because we did not even know the real name of it.’ Horse’ Apple was our own way to describe the size and had no real connection to genus.
Maybe because daddy was tired of my crocodile tears and with his own memory of the delicious fruit that was now gone, he resorted to the encyclopedia. He always taught us that if we had a problem about information we should use books to solve it.
With the scant instruction that he found in the pages of our trusty set of Compton’s, he set about to see what he could do about my screeching and the sad empty space in our wonderful orchard . . . ( more next week)
