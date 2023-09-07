Everyone old enough to remember September 11, 2001, knows precisely where they were when they heard news of the horrific events unfolding. Lots of things changed forever that morning, but one thing has not: the men and women who pledge their lives to guard our safety are the real deal.
Hundreds of New York City firefighters and police officers proved that as they unhesitatingly ran into the doomed Twin Towers of the World Trade Center; 414 of them never came out. Countless more first responders have since died of cancers and other illness as a result.
We can never know how many people owe their lives to their bravery, and we as a nation can never repay their families for their enormous sacrifice.
But since 9/11 we have looked with fresh eyes at the men and women in our own Grant County communities who have made the very same commitment to safeguard our lives, who have pledged to run into fire--or line of fire--for us.
The names of our hometown heroes printed on these pages deserve our gratitude every day of the year, not just on the anniversary of 9/11. Every single day our first responders show up, never knowing what their shift will bring. They are willing to do whatever it takes to keep those in our communities safe from harm.
Whether a firefighter is removing a bat from a frightened homeowner’s kitchen or struggling through smoke and flames to rescue a child, they honor their pledge to protect us. Our law enforcement officers respond to every imaginable call for help, from assisting stranded motorists to deescalating dangerous situations to working to keep drugs off city streets.
Don’t wait til “Patriot’s Day” rolls around to thank and support these local heroes.
