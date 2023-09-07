Everyone old enough to remember September 11, 2001, knows precisely where they were when they heard news of the horrific events unfolding. Lots of things changed forever that morning, but one thing has not: the men and women who pledge their lives to guard our safety are the real deal.

Hundreds of New York City firefighters and police officers proved that as they unhesitatingly ran into the doomed Twin Towers of the World Trade Center; 414 of them never came out. Countless more first responders have since died of cancers and other illness as a result.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.