Summer around here seems to be having some fits and starts and has not really settled down too hot days, too warm nights and scarce rains.
Well maybe the scarce rain bit, but it has been some time since we felt a deep drought with sun parched corn, brown grass and having to feed hay too soon.
Some of us around here remember when the river got so low there had to be a call for irrigation pipe and willing hands to lay it in order to keep the city water at a level where it could be pumped and cleaned for all of us.
For those of you too young to remember, this was a time in our community that many of us remember with a sense of both wonder and gratitude. So many of our men and women turned out with pipe and willing hands, it was guaranteed to bring tears to one’s eyes.
The pipe was laid. I wish I could remember how much actually, but I can’t. I mostly remember fixing sandwiches and cookies and joining in with so many others to bring those working food and encouragement.
During that unendurable summer, we also were warned not to water anything outside. Forget lawns, shrubs, trees, gardens and flowers. At our house we washed dishes in one pan and rinsed in the other — the pans were then carried outside and poured on the rose bushes very carefully so as not to waste a single drop.
We would at times cheat the roses and pour a little water on our kitchen-patch tomato plants. At our place canning stopped — for the uninitiated — canning takes lots of water and fresh picked vegetables. Since the gardens had long since dried up, there was nothing left to can.
I also remember that the city pool level dropped, a measure I am sure health department folks had to look the other way about. Swimming was one of the few ways for concerned parents to get kids both bathed and cooled a bit.{
Of course, if you went far enough up or down the river you could find some river water pooled, but critters also knew this and you had to share with them. Personally, I am not now, nor was there ever, a time I would share share anything with a possible snake.
In the Appalachians where I grew up, drought was a rare occurrence. We would sometimes get rain that were eluding the central part of Kentucky, but there was one year ...
“It got so dry”, the old timers would tell, “the wells sent up nothing but dust, and a body could walk across the Cumberland with dry feet.”
Maybe a bit exaggerated, but I do remember hauling milk cans from the trunk of the car up the hill to the back door. I remember because that was the first time I found that my eight year old muscles could not keep up with the job at hand. I had to wrestle the can onto my red wagon and pull it up, and that wasn’t as easy as it sounds, either.
The water in those bright silver cans was as precious as gold would have been. Daddy had to shave, so he did get to use some of it for keeping clean—the rest of us hiked down to a deep pool in the river just across the dirt road from our mountain for our bath.
Mother made it seem like we were going swimming instead of responding to the drought. She was clever that way.
Here’s hoping that the rains keep coming, the temperatures get regulated and we have a fairly normal summer after all.
